БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
ЕП не свали имунитета на Никола Минчев
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Woman, 26, Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Electric Scooter in Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
гръмнала батерия електрическа тротинетка предизвика пожар апартамент варна
Снимка: илюстративна

A 26-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by an electric scooter in Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday shortly after 09:00 on Chataldzha Street, police said.

According to initial information, the woman was walking near a bus stop when she suddenly entered the cycle lane. She was then hit by an electric scooter being ridden by a 45-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a severe head injury. She has been admitted to a hospital in Burgas for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тежка катастрофа край Слънчев бряг: 18-годишна украинка загина на пешеходна пътека
1
Тежка катастрофа край Слънчев бряг: 18-годишна украинка загина на...
Археологическо откритие: Надпис потвърждава, че в Хераклея Синтика има храм, посветен на Херакъл
2
Археологическо откритие: Надпис потвърждава, че в Хераклея Синтика...
Пазарите реагират: Търговци на горива очакват трайно поевтиняване
3
Пазарите реагират: Търговци на горива очакват трайно поевтиняване
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на несъществуващи такси
4
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на...
Симеон Дянков: Общият дефицит за 2025 година е около 5,5% от БВП
5
Симеон Дянков: Общият дефицит за 2025 година е около 5,5% от БВП
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за разходването на 1,3 млрд. лева за борба с пожарите
6
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за разходването...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за зрелостниците на матурите по български език и профилиращ предмет
4
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
5
Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
6
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан

More from: Bulgaria

New Phone Scam Uses GPs’ Numbers to Demand Fake Medical Fees
New Phone Scam Uses GPs’ Numbers to Demand Fake Medical Fees
European Parliament Rejects Request to Lift The Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikolay Minchev European Parliament Rejects Request to Lift The Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikolay Minchev
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria Has All The Potential To Develop High Technologies President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria Has All The Potential To Develop High Technologies
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Suspect Arrested Following Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje Suspect Arrested Following Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
18-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Died After Being Hit on Pedestrian Crossing Near Sunny Beach 18-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Died After Being Hit on Pedestrian Crossing Near Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Bulgaria Loses Around 120,000 German Tourists After Airline Dispute Disrupts Charter Programmes Bulgaria Loses Around 120,000 German Tourists After Airline Dispute Disrupts Charter Programmes
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с най-високо обществено доверие в България
Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с най-високо...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
МВнР извикаха временно управляващия посолството на Република Северна Македония у нас заради подпалените дипломатически автомобили МВнР извикаха временно управляващия посолството на Република Северна Македония у нас заради подпалените дипломатически автомобили
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили го приемам като посегателство срещу България Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили го приемам като посегателство срещу България
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Една жертва и петима ранени след тежка катастрофа между Якоруда и Велинград Една жертва и петима ранени след тежка катастрофа между Якоруда и Велинград
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Популярен тиктокър беше задържан на АМ „Тракия“ след...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
ЕП не свали имунитета на Никола Минчев
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Младият лекар д-р Иван Боронсузов е носителят на стипендията за...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ