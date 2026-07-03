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Woman Accused of Convincing Dozens to Take Out Loans Worth Nearly €1 Million

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Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
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жена убедила десетки изтеглят кредити почти млн евро работела измамната схема

A woman allegedly persuaded dozens of people to take out loans totalling almost €1 million over several years. She presented herself as a cashier for a political party and told her victims that, if they handed over the money they had received from the banks, they would secure funding under European programmes. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged her.

The 39-year-old woman allegedly told her victims that she worked for a political party and that the larger the loans they took out, the more money would ultimately remain for them.

Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “What ultimately enabled her to deceive them to a greater extent was convincing them that the loans would never have to be repaid. She took advantage of the position she held and presented herself as being authorised to recruit supporters to take out loans in order to receive financial assistance.”

Police began investigating the case in September last year, when the woman was dismissed by the political party. So far, 25 victims have been identified, although further reports from people claiming to have been defrauded continue to be received.

Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “The amount received by the perpetrator totals around 1.5 million leva. We are quoting the amount in Bulgarian leva because the offences were committed during the period from 2020 to 2025.”

Alexandra Stefanova, Spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office: “The financial damage amounts to more than €807,000. The victims handed over the money from the loans they had taken out in cash.”

The woman allegedly convinced people to take out loans ranging from 20,000 to 120,000 leva.

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