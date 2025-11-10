БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Young Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel – Crashes Head-On Into a Bus in Burgas

He was admitted to hospital without danger to life

млад шофьор заспа волана блъсна челно автобус бургас

A young driver crashed head-on into a bus in Burgas on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided with an oncoming municipal bus.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 am on 8 November on Burgas’ Industrial Street, near number 66, in the direction of Vaya Street, when it was already daylight and visibility was good.

The municipal bus, a Solaris Urbino 18, was driven by a 48-year-old local man, who was unharmed.

The young driver sustained injuries to his abdominal wall and chest and has been admitted to the general hospital in Burgas for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

Source: BGNES

