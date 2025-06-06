БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Young Man in Coma and in Life-Threatening Condition; Suspected Vape Use Involved

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
линейка
Снимка: БТА

A 19-year-old male was found in a helpless condition in the town of Razgrad, local police reported. The emergency signal was received at 7:40 p.m. on June 5 via the national emergency hotline 112.

The young man was discovered lying on a grassy area in the "Ludogorie" neighborhood. In his pocket, authorities found a transparent bottle containing a yellowish liquid. A team from the Emergency Medical Center transported him to the hospital in Razgrad, where he was admitted in a coma and remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager was a frequent user of vape-type electronic cigarettes. Blood samples were taken for chemical analysis to determine the nature of the substance involved.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the incident.

