БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води...
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
Иван Димов с три медала и изравнен европейски рекорд в...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Ангел Русев стана за шести пореден път европейски шампион...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Земетресение от 7,3 по Рихтер в Япония
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Иван Шишков: Президентът Радев е промяната и това вчера...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Youth Vote: “Progressive Bulgaria” Leads Among Voters Aged 18–30, Alpha Research Finds

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази
гласът младите кого подкрепи поколението

A total of 34% of voters aged 18 to 30 supported “Progressive Bulgaria”, according to data from polling agency Alpha Research.

The second most popular party among young voters was We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria, which received 22% of the youth vote.

Sociologists say Generation Z largely chose to vote rather than remain passive online, with many young people turning out later in the election day, often waiting in queues to cast their ballots.

Experts also noted that the youth vote was not strongly tied to a single political formation.

Genoveva Petrova from Alpha Research:

“Their vote is not oriented towards a single political formation. WCC–DB receives very strong support, but in fact PB turns out to be the formation that has won the trust of those young people who went out to vote today.”

In a broadcast on Bulgarian National Television on election night, young voters reflected on whether the journey from street protests to the ballot box has been a long one.

Pavel Simeonov:

“Every vote is a vote with the hope that, even if you are voting just because there is no one else, in the future your vote will be for someone who has earned it — and you feel proud to have supported them.”

Margarita Stoyanovich:

“It is good to have such freedom of choice — that is the goal of our generation. We are rebels, we are very confident in our vote, but I am more traditional in this respect, because I believe not everyone has the right to vote. People with authority and more experience should show us the example.”

Student Siana Dimitrova said she voted with a preference vote, but chose an older candidate rather than someone from the younger generation, explaining that she supports voting based on ideology and policies rather than personality.

Konstantin Milev:

“The energy comes exactly after the protests, and we want to see more young people. Parties want to encourage more young people to vote — great. And that is why you put someone in 10th place or further back, you put up billboards for people who will not be elected, people who have no experience and should not be elected, and they speak like 50-year-olds.”

Flora Stratieva, influencer, said:

“In Generation Z there is probably a prevailing sense of disappointment and surprise, because many of the people who were actively protesting, who were in the squares, expected that this would somehow magically translate into votes. This generation was burdened with high expectations that it could not fulfil.”

In a separate survey for Bulgarian National Television, polling agency “Myara” examined how those who say they took part in last year’s protests voted.

“Progressive Bulgaria” leads among this group with more than one third of the vote, followed by WCC–DB with over 26%.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
4
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
5
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
Спокойно върви предаването на протоколите в София
6
Спокойно върви предаването на протоколите в София

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
5
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
6
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа

More from: Politics

Which Parties Will Not Make It Into the New Parliament Following the Elections?
Which Parties Will Not Make It Into the New Parliament Following the Elections?
“Progressive Bulgaria” Secures Outright Majority in Bulgaria's Next National Assembly “Progressive Bulgaria” Secures Outright Majority in Bulgaria's Next National Assembly
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Political Reactions from GERB–UDF after the April 19 Early Elections Political Reactions from GERB–UDF after the April 19 Early Elections
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
President Iotova: National Assembly Most Likely Will Be Convened Next Week Once Election Results and Names of 240 Elected MPs Officially Announced President Iotova: National Assembly Most Likely Will Be Convened Next Week Once Election Results and Names of 240 Elected MPs Officially Announced
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Foreign Ministry: Around 200,000 Bulgarians Voted Abroad in the April 19 Snap Elections Foreign Ministry: Around 200,000 Bulgarians Voted Abroad in the April 19 Snap Elections
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
CEC: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed - Five Parties Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, BSP Remains Below Threshold CEC: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed - Five Parties Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, BSP Remains Below Threshold
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще има свикване на Народното събрание
Президентът Йотова: Следващата седмица най-вероятно ще има свикване...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води почти навсякъде в страната, къде е най-силна подкрепата за Радев? Карта на вота: "Прогресивна България" води почти навсякъде в страната, къде е най-силна подкрепата за Радев?
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа с българи в Малта: Ранени са 7 наши сънародници в Чиркева Катастрофа с българи в Малта: Ранени са 7 наши сънародници в Чиркева
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Как се разпределят мандатите в новия парламент? Как се разпределят мандатите в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
150 г. от Априлското въстание: Шествие в Панагюрище и образователна...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Големите губещи от вота - кои партии не влизат в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Политика
Международни наблюдатели: Голяма поляризация и негативна реторика...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
По света
„Това е безобразно, опашката е цял ден“: Напрежение и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Парламентарни Избори 2026
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ