Zucchini, Apple, Pepper and Cucumber Prices Rise

The consumer basket of 27 basic food items has risen by two leva, reaching a total of 100 leva, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

Experts say the market remains stable, though prices are gradually increasing as the winter season approaches.

Over the past week, cheese was the only staple food to decrease in price, while pork prices have gone up for the third consecutive week.

Since last week, wholesale prices of tomatoes have fallen by 0.12 leva, potatoes by 0.07 leva, cabbage by 0.05 leva, and oranges by 0.15 leva.

The sharpest price increases this week were seen in courgettes (+0.30 leva), apples (+0.20 leva), peppers (+0.15 leva), and cucumbers (+0.13 leva).