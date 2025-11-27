‘Velechие’ Leader Ivellin Mihaylov Calls Anti-Corruption Raid “Harassment”

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'Velechie' Leader Ivellin Mihaylov Calls Anti-Corruption Raid "Harassment"

He said he was pressured and described the raid as harassment

ивелин михайлов

The leader of Velechie, Ivellin Mihaylov, has described yesterday’s large-scale operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission as “harassment”. Speaking on BNT's programme 'The Day Begins' on November 27, he commented on the searches carried out at numerous addresses around the country in connection with activities linked to the “Historical Park”.

Prosecutors announced yesterday that the investigation concerns an organised criminal group operating nationwide between 2013 and 2025. The case involves allegations of embezzlement, fraud and money laundering. The pre-trial proceedings were opened on 9 December last year and are being led by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Mihaylov confirmed that his accountant had been detained.

He also said he had deliberately stayed away from last night’s protests to avoid tensions:

“When protests are organised by ‘We Continue the Change’ or ‘Justice for All’, there is often conflict. Some supporters don’t welcome my presence. To avoid provocations, our party officially urged people to support the protest, but without drawing attention to themselves.”

He added that MPs from Velechie had been among the demonstrators “as ordinary citizens”:

“Our MPs were there, without shouting or advertising themselves. There was even an unpleasant incident: one of our MPs, Katincharova, was apparently told by supporters of MECH and Radostin Vassilev to ‘get out, you don’t belong here’.”

Commenting on the operation, Mihaylov said:

“Whatever they try to pin on us, the media are wrongly reporting that Velechie is involved in property fraud — and we will take them to court. The law clearly shows whether the party has bought or sold any real estate or carried out capital transactions outside its core activities. If this is untrue, every media outlet that spreads such claims in an attempt to damage our reputation will be sued.”

He emphasised that he has never had access to municipal or state funds. According to Mihaylov, before the scandal broke, he had been approached by representatives of the Anti-Corruption Commission:

“I had a meeting with two Anti-Corruption Commission employees who said: either you move over to the governing side… I want to note here that many people treat Peevski (MRF – New Beginning) and Borissov (GERB) as one and the same — they are one, a party mafia. These two people wanted us to support them. That’s what they told us at the time. In my view, what they want is 160 votes for the election of the Supreme Judicial Council.”

Mihaylov said his accountant was detained during yesterday’s operation:

“My accountant, who has diabetes and depends on insulin, is currently being held. No one cares whether he is insulin-dependent. They entered his two-room flat, and also my lawyer’s two-room flat. They found zero leva in one flat and zero leva in the other. Although the search ended at 10am, they stayed until five or six o’clock, bothering the families, asking whether it wasn’t time for them to step aside. This is harassment.”

He added that he expects his parliamentary immunity to be taken:

“They will strip me of my immunity. I will not surrender it voluntarily, because the Chief Prosecutor is illegitimate — and I want to be able to sue them later,” Mihaylov said.

