'BSP – United Left' Urges Parliament to Review 2026 Budget Submitted by Outgoing Government

'BSP – United Left' has proposed that Parliament review the 2026 state budget, which was submitted by the outgoing government at the end of 2025.

“There is a budget submitted to the National Assembly that has already been coordinated with trade unions and employers,” Dragomir Stoynev of the party told reporters on February 4 following consultations with President Iliyana Iotova as part of the procedure to appoint a caretaker prime minister. “If those who previously argued for adopting only one-twelfth of the budget now come to their senses, we see no reason not to review this budget at a second reading in the plenary hall,” Stoynev added.

He appealed to all other political forces for “reason and statesmanship.”

“No one can guarantee that after one caretaker government there won’t be a second. What happens to maternity benefits, pension increases, and all other social expenditures?” the MP commented. “Our only concern is that when elections approach, everyone succumbs to populism, and in the end, we end up with a completely reshaped budget. We will propose that political forces agree not to make any new amendments, since this budget has already been approved by trade unions and employers and can be passed at a second reading, giving the public peace of mind,” Stoynev explained. “We are ready to initiate this discussion among parliamentary groups, but we cannot leave the country and a caretaker government operating on a one-twelfth budget for one or two months, as we were told a few months ago — it could stretch on for six months or even a year,” he added.

According to Stoynev, there is enough time for the budget to be adopted at a second reading.