'MRF- New Beginning' Launches Review of Water Resources and Creates Interactive Water Map

The parliamentary group of MRF-New Beginning has launched a review of water resources and water infrastructure across municipalities and settlements, and will create an interactive water map, the MPs decided at a meeting today. This was announced by the party’s press centre.

According to the group, the interactive map detailing the state of water supply and sewage systems will highlight issues related to water, as well as the institutions and bodies responsible for resolving them.

Deputy Chair of the parliamentary group, Stanislav Anastasov, recommended that MPs hold meetings in all municipalities within their constituencies, engaging both local authorities and the local branches of the Water and Sewerage Holding. The aim is to compile up-to-date information, identify problems, assess potential risks, and evaluate the municipalities’ project readiness for both short- and long-term solutions.

MP Atidzhe Alieva-Veli emphasised the need to pay special attention to the infrastructure supplying water to agricultural producers, as well as the adoption of short- and long-term measures for water resources used by businesses.

The parliamentary group also discussed drafting a strategic plan to address water scarcity, which will outline all measures to overcome the water crisis, according to MRF-New Beginning. To prepare the document, meetings are planned with institutions, local authorities, business organisations, universities, and associations of agricultural producers.

The first meeting of the National Water Board was held today, September 16. Its membership is yet to be finalised, and a follow-up meeting addressing water scarcity issues is scheduled for next week.