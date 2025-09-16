Measures Against Water Shortages: What Plan Has the National Water Board Outlined?

Deepening problems with water supply in the country were reported by the Prime Minister at the first meeting of the National Water Board in the Council of Ministers on Septmber 16.

According to Rosen Zhelyazkov, the water crisis is the result of the lack of targeted and coordinated actions between the institutions, not the lack of funds. The authorities promised funding for the urgent projects, and the director of the Water and Sewerage Company in Lovech resigned yesterday as requested by the Minister of Regional Development. Today, however, Ivan Ivanov abandoned his intention to replace the head of the Water and Sewerage Company in Ruse.

Following the meeting, Zhelyazkov stated that the National Water Board will work to ensure clarity, consistency and sustainability in water management. He stressed that water supply problems have been intensifying in recent years, and overcoming them requires both targeted investment and coordinated institutional action.

The Prime Minister highlighted the complex causes of the crisis in some regions, ranging from climate factors such as irregular rainfall, drought and wildfires, to poor planning and inadequate water management. He also referred to the case in Lovech, where the head of the local utility resigned.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:

“Poor infrastructure and a lack of targeted investment in municipal water and sewerage networks, together with poor operation, which should serve irrigation, industrial and household needs, but is undermined by poor planning, lead to situations such as yesterday’s in Lovech—miscommunication and the use of Lovech’s resources to solve a problem in Pleven. Such practices must not be allowed.”

Zhelyazkov promised that the National Water Board would adopt an integrated approach to water resource management, making targeted investments, with the participation of NGOs, local authorities and the Bulgarian Development Bank.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:

“Targeted investment in developing new water sources. Targeted investment in riverbed management, because the problems linked to natural run-off in the spring can turn into flooding risks. We have no excuse to claim there is no money. The funds exist and must be managed honestly and transparently, under public oversight.”

Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov clarified that the Board will also have a coordinating role, in order to prevent parallel financing of projects. He halted the replacement of the ViK–Ruse director due to the lack of broad discussion among the other shareholder municipalities. The new Board will focus on practical solutions for affected regions and on strategic, long-term policies nationwide.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development:

“The work of the Board will be as follows: targeted investment in water and sewerage infrastructure, development of new water sources and riverbed management, with water quality as a key priority.” Atanas Zafirov, Deputy Prime Minister:

“The resolution includes 11 measures requiring strong coordination between the various institutions and ministries responsible for the issue, as well as decisive legislative, administrative and financial actions. This coordination will be led by the newly created National Water Board.”

The first working session of the Board will take place next week, while tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting will determine its structure.