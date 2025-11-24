'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: We Will Challenge Sofia’s Parking Fee Hike in Court

The leader of 'MRF– New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, has announced that his party will challenge in court the decision of the Sofia Municipal Council to double parking fees in the capital and to expand the scope of the paid parking zones. According to him, the actions of Mayor Vasil Terziev and the Municipal Council represent “an arrogant display against the people of Sofia”, while the price increase “fails to solve a single problem related to parking or traffic in the city”.

Peevski argues that the doubling of charges when converting from lev to euro amounts to “a scandalous breach” of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, which, he says, does not allow “such speculative double calculation in practice”.

Peevski added: “Two months ago, I urged the Municipal Council to put a stop to the mayor’s harmful ambitions, because people should not have to pay inflated and extortionate prices for his incompetence and for the lies of We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB). This mayor and his team, nominated by WCC–DB and ‘Save Sofia’, have spent two years behaving outrageously towards the citizens of Sofia, triggering corruption scandals and ruining everything they touch. With each passing day, Sofia becomes less comfortable, dirtier and less welcoming. But people should not be punished for their poor electoral choices. That is why tomorrow we will challenge in court the Municipal Council’s decision to double parking fees in the Blue and Green Zones, as well as the expansion of their territorial scope — measures that have provoked legitimate public anger and protests across the capital.”

Parking Reform Was Extremely Necessary, Says Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev