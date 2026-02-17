БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'We Continue the Change' Warns that They Will Take Legal Action against Anyone Who Associates Them with the Petrohan Case

The party insists on the inclusion of international experts in the investigation

The party 'We Continue the Change' (WCC) has rejected suggestions of involvement in the serious criminal case linked to the Petrohan lodge and Okolchitsa Peak. In a statement sent to the media on February 17, the party said such claims amounted to deliberate political manipulation and a cynical attempt to use a tragedy — in which children are among the victims and those affected — as an election campaign tool.

“Attempts to manipulate the situation at the expense of children and their families are unacceptable at a time when society expects truth and justice, not political games or artificial division and confrontation,” the statement said.

'We Continue the Change' condemned all forms of violence and abuse involving children.

“Crimes against children are among the gravest offences against citizens and require a swift, independent and uncompromising investigation. Anyone who committed or concealed such acts must face the full force of the law — regardless of position, connections or influence. The same applies to institutional leaders and officials who with their actions or inaction bear responsibility for the tragic events,” the declaration added.

The party called for the inclusion of international experts in the investigation and for the objective truth to be established solely on the basis of facts and evidence.

WCC also argued that the current Minister of Interior is incapable of carrying out this task and urged the next head of the Ministry of Interior to guarantee full transparency in the investigation. They called for clarity on how many representatives of the security services were aware of the activities of the organisation linked to the Petrohan lodge and its occupants, and why effective measures were not taken for at least twelve months.

“We call for the investigation to continue with maximum priority until the full truth is established. Society has the right to know which officials in the security services, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office were informed, what actions they took and why the institutional response has been delayed even to this day. If criminal perpetrators are identified, they must receive just punishment,” the party said.

WCC warned that it would take legal action against anyone who continues to spread defamatory claims linking it to the criminal case.

“Political immunity is not an indulgence for irresponsible accusations. Nor is it permanent — as recent opinion polls show,” the statement concluded.

