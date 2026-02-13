БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Materials from 'Petrohan' Case Investigation Submitted to Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan

Materials from the investigation into the “Petrohan” case have been sent to Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the Bulgaria's Parliament on February 13. This was done with the permission of the prosecutors overseeing the pre-trial proceedings concerning the deaths of six individuals in the areas around the 'Petrohan' mountain hut and Okolchitsa Peak. The investigation is conducted under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office and the Vratsa District Prosecutor’s Office.

The submitted materials include witness statements, expert conclusions, protocols, written evidence, and physical evidence collected to date. They have been provided due to high public interest, in line with principles of transparency and openness in judicial proceedings, and to facilitate coordination with legislative and executive authorities. The submission also responds to a proposal by two members of the 51st National Assembly.

The supervising prosecutor in the “Petrohan” case explicitly instructed that MPs and other parliamentary officials must not disclose details of witnesses’ private lives or any information that could undermine their dignity and reputation.

The Prosecutor's Office emphasised that it will continue to inform the public on the progress of the pre-trial proceedings while adhering to the principles of legality and objectivity.

Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut (update)


