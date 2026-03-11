Caretaker Defence Minister Zapryanov: No USA Request to Base Combat Aircraft or Personnel for Iran Operation

There has been no request from the United States to base combat aircraft or personnel in Bulgaria for operations against Iran, the country’s caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said following a meeting of the parliamentary defence committee on March 11.

Zapryanov also confirmed that Bulgaria’s airspace is now fully covered by the Greek Patriot missile battery.

He denied claims that the Pentagon had requested logistical support for deploying combat equipment or personnel in Bulgaria to participate in operations in the Persian Gulf. On a similar request to Romania, he commented:

"No. These are bilateral relations between the US and other countries. We have no such requests," he said.

Work is ongoing to relocate US tanker aircraft from Sofia airport to other airfields. The planes are authorised to remain in Bulgaria until 31 May.

"We are working on this issue and have the ability to assess and reassess where and how such a redistribution can take place," Zapryanov said. "The Prime Minister’s idea is to reduce the load on Sofia Airport. After 15 April, the number of flights will increase, so this task is not urgent, but we will work to implement it."

Greek F-16 fighter jets and the Patriot battery are already jointly patrolling with the Bulgarian Air Force to counter potential missile threats from Iran. Two Greek officers have arrived in Bulgaria to coordinate the operation.

"We have full coverage. We have also carried out the necessary preparations of our air defence system. Let me reiterate: no missiles have been given to anyone. The missiles remain here for all systems. Our air defence troops are well prepared and are also taking part," Zapryanov said. "All of this is being done not because there is a direct or immediate military threat to Bulgaria, but because we are obliged to take measures against potential threats. We are enhancing an existing system during peacetime, including some reinforcement of patrol duties. Nothing more."

Zapryanov explained that detection of potential air threats would be done by radar systems on NATO's southeastern flank.