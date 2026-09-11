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'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Called on Iotova to Withdraw from the Presidential Race, Accusing Her of Pardoning a Convicted Drug Trafficker

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Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
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“Yes, Bulgaria” and Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have officially backed the candidacies of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev for President and Vice President. Against this backdrop, Iliana Iotova is facing criticism over her 2022 pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known as the “Bulgarian Escobar”. “Yes, Bulgaria” is calling on the President and the Prosecutor's Office to release all documents relating to the case. The Head of State’s Press Secretariat issued a statement saying that the Pardon Commission had requested and received an expert assessment of the individual’s health from the special medical commission. The commission makes recommendations on pardoning prisoners on health grounds.

The co-chairs of the Initiative Committee backing Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev for President and Vice President, submitted the registration documents to the Central Election Commission. Meanwhile, the National Council of “Yes, Bulgaria” unanimously voted to support them.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”: “We are convinced that Andrey Gyurov is the pro-European president, and we are certain that Andrey Gyurov is the person who can lead Bulgaria forward in Europe.”

Representatives from “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” criticised Iliana Iotova, asking why, in 2022, when she was serving as Vice President, she pardoned the so-called “Bulgarian Escobar”, Ognyan Atanasov, who, just a few months later, resumed his involvement in the sale of drugs.

Asen Vasilev, party chairman: “We call on Mrs Iotova to clearly explain why she released a drug dealer from prison 10 years before his sentence was due to expire. If she cannot provide a clear and convincing answer, she should immediately withdraw from the presidential race. We call on all decent people on Mrs Iotova’s committee to withdraw their signatures and support for her candidacy.”

The Head of State’s Press Secretariat issued a statement saying that decisions on pardons are made following proposals by the Pardon Commission under the Presidnet, which examines the facts and circumstances surrounding each application and seeks opinions from the competent state authorities.

In this particular case, the Pardon Commission requested and received an expert assessment of the individual’s health from a seven-member special medical commission. This medical commission makes recommendations on pardoning prisoners on health grounds.

According to the Press Secretariat, the person was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison for offences committed in 1999 and 2000 involving the import, trafficking and sale of drugs in Greece. Five years of the sentence had been served.

At the time of the pardon in 2022, the serving of the sentence had already been suspended for two years precisely because of the applicant’s deteriorating health.

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