Minister Natalia Efremova: The Cabinet Is Preparing a Social Package Aimed at Families

A social package aimed at families – the “family package plus” – is being prepared for next year. Labour and Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova said this on the programme More from the Day on September 11.

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy: “I am putting together a package because I promised during the previous round of the 2026 budget procedure that next year we would have a social package, which I have called the ‘family package plus’. It will cover family benefits and support payments for all families entitled to them, as well as maternity benefits and tax relief for working parents, so that more of their income can remain within the family and they can fulfil their potential.”

An increase in the maternity benefit for the second year of leave is planned, with additional funds to be allocated in the public social security budget.

“We will fulfil the commitment I made to increase the incentive for mothers who return to work before the end of the second year to 75%. What was promised will be delivered.”

Some one-off child benefits will also be increased, including the allowance paid on the birth of a child.

“With regard, for example, to the childbirth allowance that every Bulgarian family receives, there is no means test. The increases currently under consideration are over 50%,” the minister said.

Among the measures being prepared are tax relief for working parents, including for families that enroll their children in sports, cultural activities, and extracurricular programmes.

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy: “Once again, it will be deducted from the taxable base, leaving more disposable resources within the family. This is something we have not had as a second step so far, because we already have an existing measure. That will be increased, the level of this tax relief will be raised, but we will also have a second one.”

As for progressive taxation, Efremova was categorical that no changes to the tax system in this direction are currently being considered. The maximum possible minimum wage under the new formula is €672.80. However, Efremova stressed that the final decision would also depend on the available budgetary resources.

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy: The maximum amount is €672.80 under the new formula. Whether it will be €660 or €670 really depends on the overall review of the budgetary possibilities. My aim will be to strive as much as possible towards the maximum. Of course, because this leads not only to better incomes, but also to greater peace of mind for Bulgarian citizens.”

According to the minister, the discussion on minimum incomes should not be limited solely to the formula for the minimum wage. The solution to reducing poverty does not lie in social assistance, but in getting as many people of working age as possible into the labour market. She said a significant proportion of people living below the poverty line are economically inactive.

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy:“The solution certainly does not lie in social assistance. The solution is to have as many people of working age as possible in the labour market. We also have a large number of people who are economically inactive. This also increases the statistics in terms of people living below the poverty line.”

She also commented on the forthcoming setting of the new poverty line, saying the change is expected to move around 0.5% of people above the poverty line. The minister confirmed that Christmas bonuses would be paid this year:

Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy: “Oh, yes, there will be. They are included in the budget. The major difference this year is that not only pensioners receiving low pensions will receive them, but families or people with disabilities who have low incomes will also be included in the automatic payment of the Christmas bonuses, as they will be paid on the basis of the information in our database, directly by the Social Assistance Agency.”

She added that there are 12 groups entitled to the bonuses and that the amount this year will be €50.