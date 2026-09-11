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President Iotova: Bulgaria and Greece Play an Increasingly Important Role to Europe's Stability

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президентът йотова българия гърция имат нарастваща роля стабилността европа

“In the difficult times we are living through, Bulgaria and Greece are playing an increasingly important role as guarantors of stability across Europe – from the security of the European Union’s external borders to the results of our joint projects.” President Iliana Iotova made the remarks as she awarded Greece’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Alexios Marios Liberopoulos, the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, for his significant contribution to strengthening and developing Bulgarian-Greek relations.

The honour was presented at a ceremony at the Presidency in Sofia on September 11.

In her speech, the head of state highlighted the spirit of friendship and mutual support between the two countries, the diplomatic relations of which date back to 1880.

“Today we are part of our larger European family and NATO, but what matters most is how we build on our bilateral partnership,” Iliana Iotova said. She highlighted intensive cooperation to improve north-south connectivity, as well as joint projects in infrastructure, energy, defence, tourism and culture.

In this context, the President highlighted Ambassador Liberopoulos’s efforts during his term to strengthen the role of Greece and Bulgaria in south-eastern Europe through the implementation of joint initiatives.

“Greece sent Bulgaria a great friend of our country, who spared neither effort nor time to make our bilateral relations and contacts so intensive and productive that we can serve as an example to many other countries,” Iliana Iotova said.

She also highlighted the diplomat’s work to bring the Greek and Bulgarian peoples closer together through joint cultural events, participation in conferences of importance to the future of south-eastern Europe, and above all his efforts to ensure that Bulgaria’s position is heard by its European and global partners.

The President also noted Ambassador Liberopoulos’s active engagement with Bulgarian institutions and local authorities.

Alexios Marios Liberopoulos expressed his gratitude for working with Iliana Iotova during her terms as Vice President and President. The diplomat also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Greece and Bulgaria and their development, as well as the two countries’ cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure and security.

He said global challenges had made it even more important to strengthen the already excellent relations between the two countries. At both bilateral and regional level, it is extremely important for the two countries to stand together and united, he said.

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