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Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov: Bulgaria Will Not Join NATO's Anti-Drone Initiative

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Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
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Bulgaria will not join NATO’s anti-drone initiative because it is already taking part in a similar EU project, and participating in both would stretch the Defence Ministry’s limited financial resources, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov told MPs during Parliament's question time on September 11.

Atanas Slavov, Democratic Bulgaria MP: “At the NATO summit in Ankara in July, an anti-drone initiative worth $40 billion was announced. Would we join this NATO anti-drone initiative, despite the fact that we have other projects under way?”


Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: “We cannot afford to take part in two initiatives of a similar nature with the financial resources available to us. The $40 billion NATO project you mentioned – we already have the same project, and Bulgaria has declared its participation in the EU. You understand that such duplication does not bring much added value if we take part in every possible project.

“We really need to take a balanced approach, based on our capabilities and resources, and focus on areas where we can genuinely deliver. Let me give you another example. One of these projects involves participation in a C-400 transport aircraft. Yes, but Bulgaria has already paid for and continues to pay every year for strategic airlift through the C-17 programme. You know that we pay for flight hours there.

“As for surveillance using unmanned aerial vehicles – yes, but Bulgaria is already participating in a NATO project to receive real-time intelligence from unmanned systems.

“Of course, we are monitoring every project and wherever military experts consider it necessary for us to participate, and where we have the financial resources to do so, we will.”

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