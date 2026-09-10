Government Updates Roadmap for Completion of Struma Motorway

The government has adopted a decision amending Decision No. 62 of 12 February 2025 on the adoption of a roadmap for completing the Struma motorway, the government press service said on September 9.

The amendment ensures continued co-ordination and constructive dialogue with non-governmental organisations during the implementation of the project, as well as taking into account of all environmental aspects in the preparation and construction of Lot 3.2 of the Struma motorway.

The decision also updates the deadlines for implementation under Section I of the roadmap, in order to reflect the current status and address accumulated delays following years of confrontation between institutions and NGOs over the technical solution for completing this strategically important project. The Struma motorway is directly linked to national security and transport connectivity with neighbouring EU and NATO member states Romania and Greece.

In order to ensure that all environmental considerations are properly and promptly reflected, and that active cooperation with environmental NGOs continues, the responsibility for issuing the order determining the composition of the working group, as well as any subsequent amendments to it, if necessary, is assigned to the Minister of Environment and Water.