Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi Discuss Deepening Bilateral Relations

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi. The discussions focused on deepening bilateral relations, Moldova’s European integration and issues related to the Taraclia region, the government press service said on September 9.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that Bulgaria and Moldova have traditionally maintained excellent bilateral relations, based on strong historical and cultural ties and shared European values. They also discussed opportunities for further expanding bilateral co-operation in areas of mutual interest.

During the talks, it was noted that Bulgaria views the Bulgarian community in Moldova as an important bridge between the two countries and an additional factor in developing co-operation. Moldova’s administrative and territorial reform was also discussed. Bulgaria welcomed the Moldovan government’s commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of the Taraclia district, as well as the conditions for protecting the national, cultural and linguistic identity of the Bulgarian community.

Deputy Prime Minister Hristov stressed that Bulgaria supports Moldova’s European integration and is ready to share its experience of the EU accession process. In this context, the importance of a sustainable and consistent reform process and respect for the rights of national minorities in line with European standards was emphasised.