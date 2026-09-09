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'Velichie' Nominates Ivelin Mihaylov As Presidential Candidate and Yuliana Mateeva As His Running Mate

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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величие издига кандидатурата ивелин михайлов президент юлиана матеева вицепрезидент
Снимка: Velichie party

The 'Velichie' party nominated Ivelin Mihaylov as its candidate for President of Bulgaria and Yuliana Mateeva as his running mate, the party’s press office announced on September 9.

“Over the past few weeks, we conducted an internal survey and held discussions among members and supporters of Velichie. It was important for us to hear the people and find out whom they wanted to represent us in the upcoming presidential campaign. The nominations of two people received more than 90% of the votes,” said Albena Pekova, chair of Velichie, as quoted in the press release.

Ivelin Mihaylov was born on 30 August 1977 in Gorna Oryahovitsa, according to information on the party’s website. He is the ideologist and chief executive officer of Historical Park AD. He graduated from the University of Economics – Varna, where he studied Business Management. An economist and financier, he supports the development of small and medium-sized businesses through seminars, specialised literature and other initiatives. He is the ideologist and driving force behind the Velichie party. He was a member of the 51st National Assembly.

Yuliana Mateeva was born in Varna. She completed her secondary education at Yoan Exarch Fifth High School, after which she studied Law at the Faculty of Law of the Technical University in her home city. She is a professor of criminal law at the Faculty of Law of the Varna Free University 'Chernorizets Hrabar'. She also teaches criminal law at the South-West University 'Neofit Rilski'. Mateeva has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including two terms as head of department. She is a practising lawyer and a member of the Varna Bar Association. She was a member of the 50th and 51st National Assemblies.

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