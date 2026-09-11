PM Radev Held a Meeting With the Group of Ambassadors from EU Member States and Representatives of the European Commission

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on September 11 met with ambassadors from EU member states and the representatives of the European Commission. The meeting was hosted by Ireland’s ambassador, Catherine Bannon, whose country took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU at the beginning of July.

The talks focused on current issues on the EU agenda, including the Union’s growing focus on competitiveness, security and infrastructure connectivity. Against the backdrop of the new and important role of the approved European Competitiveness Fund, Prime Minister Radev stressed the need to guarantee genuine access to its resources for less-developed member states. This, he said, would ensure equal treatment and “industrial cohesion”.

Particular attention was also paid to discussions on the adoption of the European Union’s new Multiannual Financial Framework. Prime Minister Radev backed the new focus, while stressing that these priorities should not come at the expense of fundamental EU policies such as cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. In this context, the Prime Minister outlined new dimensions for cohesion policy, which should play a more active role in areas including science, education and research and development.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev wished Ireland success in implementing the priorities it has set out for its presidency of the Council of the EU through to the end of this year.

Photos: Council of Ministers