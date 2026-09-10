Initiative Committee of More Than 200 People Formed In Support of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev As Candidates for President and Vice President

Artists, university professors, and scholars are among the founders of the committee formed to nominate the pair as candidates for President and Vice President
Artists, performers, writers, university lecturers and academics are among the founding members of the Initiative Committee set up to nominate Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as candidates for president and vice-president in the elections on 25 October. The constituent meeting was held today, September 10.
The Initiative Committee has two co-chairs – opera singer Aleksandrina Pendatchanska and journalist Konstantin Valkov. It has more than 200 members, including artists, performers, writers, university lecturers, academics and people who have achieved success in their respective fields and have a public profile and presence, as well as people who have held various positions in the state, he said. They are examples of what can be achieved when there is a normal environment for development, said Hristo Hristеv from the committee. He stressed that the committee has no representatives of any political party.
Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev intend to to restore the true meaning of the presidency – to act as a guarantor of Bulgaria's constitutional democratic model and national interests beyond political divisions, Hristo Hristеv said.
Here are all the members:
Prof. Alexander Kiossev—cultural studies scholar and university professor
Prof. Amelia Licheva – literary critic and university professor
Prof. Angel Kalaydzhiev – lawyer and university professor
Assoc. Prof. Boryana Museva – lawyer and university professor
Prof. Veselin Metodiev – historian and university professor
Prof. Georgi Fotev – sociologist, philosopher, and university professor
Assoc. Prof. Desislava Petkova-Varadinova – biologist
Assoc. Prof. Deyana Marcheva, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor
Deyana Shtereva – chemical engineer
Prof. Dr. Ekaterina Mihaylova – lawyer and university professor
Zornitsa Zaharieva – teacher
Prof. Dr. Ivan K. Ivanov – psychologist and professor
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Ganev – economist and university professor
Kostadin Kolopov – teacher
Lalka Obreykova – engineer, granddaughter of Dr. Obreyko Obreykov
Lyubomir Hristov – educator and school principal
Marieta Georgieva – engineer, educator, and expert in vocational education
Martina Nenova – architect
Milen Nedyalkov – teacher
Mitko Kunchev – mathematician and educator
Murad Türk, Eng. – civil engineer
Prof. Neli Ognyanova – lawyer, expert in media law, and university professor
Eng. Dr. Nikolay Naydenov – geodesy engineer and university professor
Nikoleta Petrova – educator and educational entrepreneur
Penka Cherneva – historian and archivist
Plamen Hristov – manager
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Radoslav Chairov – chemist and university professor
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ralitsa Ganeva – economist and university professor
Simeona Dzhubrova – lawyer
Slavcho Svilenov – teacher
Prof. Stefan Popov, Ph.D. – philosopher and university professor
Assoc. Prof. Stefka Boneva – nuclear physicist and researcher
Prof. Tatiana Kotseva, Ph.D. – sociologist and demographer
Assoc. Prof. Hristo Hristov, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor of EU law
Hubavena Hubenova – translator
Assoc. Prof. Tsveti Popova, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor
Assoc. Prof. Yulia Zaharieva – lawyer and university professor of EU law
Alexander Alexiev – actor and producer
Atanas Maev – economist, cultural manager, and producer
Bogdan Aleksandrov – artist
Boryana Puncheva – director and university professor
Vasil Kirkalanov – photographer, director, and producer
Prof. Velislav Minekov – sculptor and university professor
Venelin Ivanov – sculptor
Vesela Kondakova – cultural manager and university professor
Veselin Todorov – musician and entrepreneur
Vili Prager – performer, choreographer, producer
Vladimir Lyutskanov – actor, screenwriter, and director
Galin Stoev – director and actor
Georgi Lozanov – cultural studies scholar and media expert
Dancho Karadzhov – musician and composer
Dimitar Bochev – writer, journalist, and dissident
Dimitar Karamfilov – musician and composer
Dimitar Karnev – musician and composer
Dimitar Stanchev – restorer
Eli Skorcheva – actress
Ersin Mustafov – musician and vocalist
Zdravka Evtimova – writer and translator
Prof. Ivaylo Hristov – actor, director, and university professor
Ivan Petrushinov – actor
Ivan Shishiev – photographer and journalist
Ivo Kazasov – musician
Katya Trichkova – film producer
Koyna Ruseva – actress
Kristina Grozeva – director, screenwriter, and producer
Mariela Shoshkova – economist, gallery owner
Meglena Karalambova – actress
Momchil Nikolov – writer
Nevena Kaludova – actress
Nikola Gruev – Kotarashki – musician, composer, and architect
Nikolay Branzalov – actor
Pavel Zlatarov – violinist, conductor, and concertmaster
Pavel Pavlov – screenwriter and director
Petko Slavov – musician, singer, and songwriter
Petar Valchanov – director and screenwriter
Peter Petkov – musician, singer, and composer
Preslav Ivanov – Presli – streamer and content creator
Radoslav Bimbalov – writer and advertising executive
Rumen Leonidov – writer, poet, columnist, and publisher
Prof. Svetoslav Ovcharov – director, screenwriter, and university professor
Svilin Noev – musician and lead vocalist of the band “Ostava”
Simeon Levi – photographer
Simeon Hristov – musician and composer
Snezhina Petrova – actress and university professor
Stanka Velinova – actress and acting instructor
Stefan Denolyubov – actor
Prof. Stilian Yotov, Ph.D. – philosopher and university professor
Teodor Shishmanov – musician
Teodora Markova – screenwriter and producer
Yulian Tabakov – visual artist and set designer
Yana Titova – actress, director, and screenwriter
Assoc. Prof. Asya Konsulova-Kirova, Ph.D. – medical oncologist
Prof. Atanas Kundurdzhiev – nephrologist
Dr. Vasil Kostadinov – doctor
Vasilena Kiara Dimitrova – medical student
Vladimir Afenliev – economist and health expert
Dr. Georgi Ezequiel – surgeon and oncologist
Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov – doctor
Col. Dr. Ilian Komitov – doctorn, infectious disease specialist
Prof. Kosta Kostov – pulmonologist
Dr. Lyudmil Mateev – neurologist
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Martin Karamanliev – surgeon and university professor
Dr. Momchil Hubchev – endocrinologist
Dr. Pancho Panayotov – doctor and public figure
Dr. Plamen Maistorov – anesthesiologist
Dr. Radoslav Radev – specialist in radiation therapy and radiosurgery
Prof. Dr. Svilen Maslyankov – surgeon and university professor
Dr. Stanimir Kachesmarov – doctor
Dr. Helia Kirilova Bozhilova – doctor
Prof. Hristo Hinkov – psychiatrist and public health expert
Alexander Kamarashki – financier, businessman
Angel Vasilev – economist and entrepreneur
Anton Panayotov – financier and entrepreneur
Asen Asenov – businessman
Ahmed Daudov – community leader, Turkish community in Bulgaria
Bedros Halvadjian – producer and entrepreneur
Borislav Gerasimov – entrepreneur
Valentin Nikolchev – entrepreneur and business owner
Vladimir Tabutov – engineer and entrepreneur in the energy sector
Gavrail Bilev – entrepreneur
Eng. Grud Iliev – entrepreneur
Deyan Vasilev – economist and entrepreneur
Djumhur Nehat Mehmed – software engineer
Dimitar Durchev – entrepreneur
Dimitar Paraskov – financier and public figure
Dimitar Rusev – businessman
Prof. Ivan Ivanov – economist and university professor
Ivan Petkov Ivanov – economist
Ivan Stefanov Ivanov – IT specialist
Ivelin Popov – manager
Iliyan Georgiev – IT entrepreneur
Kiril Vasilev – businessman
Levon Hampartzoumian – banker
Martin Papazov – IT entrepreneur
Martin Petrov, Eng. – Engineer and Industrial Manager
Miglena Evlogiev – Cybersecurity Expert
Milen Kiradzhiev – entrepreneur and business owner
Nikolay Zhelyazov – entrepreneur
Oleg Stoilov, M.Eng. – Mechanical Engineer and Public Figure
Peter Petrov – businessman
Sebahatin Ismail – Businessman
Simeon Stoilov – entrepreneur, economist, and diplomat
Stefan Bozadzhiev – tour operator
Stefan Mitov – manager
Stoyan Petrov Mavrodiev – entrepreneur
Trifon Siderov – businessman
Hristo Borisov – technology entrepreneur
Hristo Pandzharov – IT expert
Tsanka Ilieva – Manager
Yana Kostova – businesswoman
Antonina Zlatarska – lawyer
Boris Harizanov – lawyer
Vasil Stefanov – lawyer
Dimitar Valchev – lawyer
Zheni Micheva – notary
Ivan Strumski – lawyer
Yordan Yordanov – lawyer
Martin Petrov – lawyer and expert in international criminal law
Pavel Filipov – lawyer
Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Vanya Kashukeeva-Nusheva – political scientist and lecturer
Georgi Ivanov Georgiev – security expert
Georgi Klisurski – economist and expert in public finance
Georgi Peev – journalist, public figure, and Paralympian
Associate Professor Dimitar Iliev – race car driver and university lecturer
Ibrahim Kurudju – sports manager, dissident, and human rights activist
Ivan Anchev – diplomat and expert on national and international security
Irena Mladenova – economist and university professor
Korman Ismailov – economist and public figure
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mihail Okolijski – psychotherapist, sexologist, and university professor
Monjo Hristov – farmer, zootechnician, economist, and public figure
Nikola Minchev – lawyer and Member of the European Parliament
Rumyana Bachvarova – sociologist and diplomat
Prof. Sergei Ignatov – Egyptologist and university professor
Boyan Avramov – expert in local government and disaster response
Velina Kulina – public figure
Dobromir Gyulev – risk assessment expert
Krasimir Petkov – economist and public figure
Martin Asenov – landscape architect
Radoslav Boychev – security expert
Rusi Chernev – sports journalist
Dr. Sasha Bizeranova-Stoyanova – ethnographer
Svetlin Bonev – economist
Stefan Tiholov – lawyer
Temenuzhka Tsvetkova – assistant pharmacist and city council member
Tsvetanka Yotina – mayor
Yulian Lekov – expert in public administration and local government
Antoaneta Bachurova – journalist, screenwriter, and producer
Boyko Stankushev – journalist
Venelina Popova – journalist
Georgi Ivanov – journalist
Emi Baruch – journalist and translator
Ivo Berov – journalist and writer
Iskra Angelova – journalist
Yordan Zhechev – advertising executive, creative director
Kamen Alipiev-Kedara – sports journalist
Levena Lazarova – journalist, publisher, and entrepreneur
Tsvetomir V. Tsanov – athlete
Grudi Grudev – businessman
Magdalena Maleeva – professional tennis player, entrepreneur, and public figure
Svetoslav Dyakov – former professional footballer
Philip Shavov – digital communications expert, triathlete, and organizer of the “Lion’s Heart” ultra-triathlon
Yulia Berberian – tennis player and tennis coach
Iliya Antonov – national security expert
Prof. Dr. Todor Tagarev – defence and security expert and university professor
Dr. Philip Gunev – security and public policy expert
Daniel Delibashev – financier and public figure
Krastyo Peev – public figure
Mimi Shishkova – lawyer, publisher, political influencer, and public figure
Velika Ivanova – public figure
Desislava Zlatarova – public figure
Ivan Georgiev – public figure
Irina Makaveeva Ivanova – public figure
Katya Stoyanova – public figure
Kostadinka Bidzheva – public figure
Krasimir Kamenov Dimitrov – public figure
Maria Staevska-Kotasheva – civic activist
Mariana Damyanova – public figure
Maya Argirova – public figure
Mincho Todorov – public figure
Nikola Yankov – public figure
Ognemir Velkov – public figure
Plamen Tsanev – public figure
Stanimir Troshev – public figure
Todor Ivanov – public figure
Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT