Initiative Committee of More Than 200 People Formed In Support of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev As Candidates for President and Vice President

Artists, performers, writers, university lecturers and academics are among the founding members of the Initiative Committee set up to nominate Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as candidates for president and vice-president in the elections on 25 October. The constituent meeting was held today, September 10.

The Initiative Committee has two co-chairs – opera singer Aleksandrina Pendatchanska and journalist Konstantin Valkov. It has more than 200 members, including artists, performers, writers, university lecturers, academics and people who have achieved success in their respective fields and have a public profile and presence, as well as people who have held various positions in the state, he said. They are examples of what can be achieved when there is a normal environment for development, said Hristo Hristеv from the committee. He stressed that the committee has no representatives of any political party.

Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev intend to to restore the true meaning of the presidency – to act as a guarantor of Bulgaria's constitutional democratic model and national interests beyond political divisions, Hristo Hristеv said.

Here are all the members:

Prof. Alexander Kiossev—cultural studies scholar and university professor

Prof. Amelia Licheva – literary critic and university professor

Prof. Angel Kalaydzhiev – lawyer and university professor

Assoc. Prof. Boryana Museva – lawyer and university professor

Prof. Veselin Metodiev – historian and university professor

Prof. Georgi Fotev – sociologist, philosopher, and university professor

Assoc. Prof. Desislava Petkova-Varadinova – biologist

Assoc. Prof. Deyana Marcheva, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor

Deyana Shtereva – chemical engineer

Prof. Dr. Ekaterina Mihaylova – lawyer and university professor

Zornitsa Zaharieva – teacher

Prof. Dr. Ivan K. Ivanov – psychologist and professor

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Ganev – economist and university professor

Kostadin Kolopov – teacher

Lalka Obreykova – engineer, granddaughter of Dr. Obreyko Obreykov

Lyubomir Hristov – educator and school principal

Marieta Georgieva – engineer, educator, and expert in vocational education

Martina Nenova – architect

Milen Nedyalkov – teacher

Mitko Kunchev – mathematician and educator

Murad Türk, Eng. – civil engineer

Prof. Neli Ognyanova – lawyer, expert in media law, and university professor

Eng. Dr. Nikolay Naydenov – geodesy engineer and university professor

Nikoleta Petrova – educator and educational entrepreneur

Penka Cherneva – historian and archivist

Plamen Hristov – manager

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Radoslav Chairov – chemist and university professor

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ralitsa Ganeva – economist and university professor

Simeona Dzhubrova – lawyer

Slavcho Svilenov – teacher

Prof. Stefan Popov, Ph.D. – philosopher and university professor

Assoc. Prof. Stefka Boneva – nuclear physicist and researcher

Prof. Tatiana Kotseva, Ph.D. – sociologist and demographer

Assoc. Prof. Hristo Hristov, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor of EU law

Hubavena Hubenova – translator

Assoc. Prof. Tsveti Popova, Ph.D. – lawyer and university professor

Assoc. Prof. Yulia Zaharieva – lawyer and university professor of EU law

Alexander Alexiev – actor and producer

Atanas Maev – economist, cultural manager, and producer

Bogdan Aleksandrov – artist

Boryana Puncheva – director and university professor

Vasil Kirkalanov – photographer, director, and producer

Prof. Velislav Minekov – sculptor and university professor

Venelin Ivanov – sculptor

Vesela Kondakova – cultural manager and university professor

Veselin Todorov – musician and entrepreneur

Vili Prager – performer, choreographer, producer

Vladimir Lyutskanov – actor, screenwriter, and director

Galin Stoev – director and actor

Georgi Lozanov – cultural studies scholar and media expert

Dancho Karadzhov – musician and composer

Dimitar Bochev – writer, journalist, and dissident

Dimitar Karamfilov – musician and composer

Dimitar Karnev – musician and composer

Dimitar Stanchev – restorer

Eli Skorcheva – actress

Ersin Mustafov – musician and vocalist

Zdravka Evtimova – writer and translator

Prof. Ivaylo Hristov – actor, director, and university professor

Ivan Petrushinov – actor

Ivan Shishiev – photographer and journalist

Ivo Kazasov – musician

Katya Trichkova – film producer

Koyna Ruseva – actress

Kristina Grozeva – director, screenwriter, and producer

Mariela Shoshkova – economist, gallery owner

Meglena Karalambova – actress

Momchil Nikolov – writer

Nevena Kaludova – actress

Nikola Gruev – Kotarashki – musician, composer, and architect

Nikolay Branzalov – actor

Pavel Zlatarov – violinist, conductor, and concertmaster

Pavel Pavlov – screenwriter and director

Petko Slavov – musician, singer, and songwriter

Petar Valchanov – director and screenwriter

Peter Petkov – musician, singer, and composer

Preslav Ivanov – Presli – streamer and content creator

Radoslav Bimbalov – writer and advertising executive

Rumen Leonidov – writer, poet, columnist, and publisher

Prof. Svetoslav Ovcharov – director, screenwriter, and university professor

Svilin Noev – musician and lead vocalist of the band “Ostava”

Simeon Levi – photographer

Simeon Hristov – musician and composer

Snezhina Petrova – actress and university professor

Stanka Velinova – actress and acting instructor

Stefan Denolyubov – actor

Prof. Stilian Yotov, Ph.D. – philosopher and university professor

Teodor Shishmanov – musician

Teodora Markova – screenwriter and producer

Yulian Tabakov – visual artist and set designer

Yana Titova – actress, director, and screenwriter

Assoc. Prof. Asya Konsulova-Kirova, Ph.D. – medical oncologist

Prof. Atanas Kundurdzhiev – nephrologist

Dr. Vasil Kostadinov – doctor

Vasilena Kiara Dimitrova – medical student

Vladimir Afenliev – economist and health expert

Dr. Georgi Ezequiel – surgeon and oncologist

Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov – doctor

Col. Dr. Ilian Komitov – doctorn, infectious disease specialist

Prof. Kosta Kostov – pulmonologist

Dr. Lyudmil Mateev – neurologist

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Martin Karamanliev – surgeon and university professor

Dr. Momchil Hubchev – endocrinologist

Dr. Pancho Panayotov – doctor and public figure

Dr. Plamen Maistorov – anesthesiologist

Dr. Radoslav Radev – specialist in radiation therapy and radiosurgery

Prof. Dr. Svilen Maslyankov – surgeon and university professor

Dr. Stanimir Kachesmarov – doctor

Dr. Helia Kirilova Bozhilova – doctor

Prof. Hristo Hinkov – psychiatrist and public health expert

Alexander Kamarashki – financier, businessman

Angel Vasilev – economist and entrepreneur

Anton Panayotov – financier and entrepreneur

Asen Asenov – businessman

Ahmed Daudov – community leader, Turkish community in Bulgaria

Bedros Halvadjian – producer and entrepreneur

Borislav Gerasimov – entrepreneur

Valentin Nikolchev – entrepreneur and business owner

Vladimir Tabutov – engineer and entrepreneur in the energy sector

Gavrail Bilev – entrepreneur

Eng. Grud Iliev – entrepreneur

Deyan Vasilev – economist and entrepreneur

Djumhur Nehat Mehmed – software engineer

Dimitar Durchev – entrepreneur

Dimitar Paraskov – financier and public figure

Dimitar Rusev – businessman

Prof. Ivan Ivanov – economist and university professor

Ivan Petkov Ivanov – economist

Ivan Stefanov Ivanov – IT specialist

Ivelin Popov – manager

Iliyan Georgiev – IT entrepreneur

Kiril Vasilev – businessman

Levon Hampartzoumian – banker

Martin Papazov – IT entrepreneur

Martin Petrov, Eng. – Engineer and Industrial Manager

Miglena Evlogiev – Cybersecurity Expert

Milen Kiradzhiev – entrepreneur and business owner

Nikolay Zhelyazov – entrepreneur

Oleg Stoilov, M.Eng. – Mechanical Engineer and Public Figure

Peter Petrov – businessman

Sebahatin Ismail – Businessman

Simeon Stoilov – entrepreneur, economist, and diplomat

Stefan Bozadzhiev – tour operator

Stefan Mitov – manager

Stoyan Petrov Mavrodiev – entrepreneur

Trifon Siderov – businessman

Hristo Borisov – technology entrepreneur

Hristo Pandzharov – IT expert

Tsanka Ilieva – Manager

Yana Kostova – businesswoman

Antonina Zlatarska – lawyer

Boris Harizanov – lawyer

Vasil Stefanov – lawyer

Dimitar Valchev – lawyer

Zheni Micheva – notary

Ivan Strumski – lawyer

Yordan Yordanov – lawyer

Martin Petrov – lawyer and expert in international criminal law

Pavel Filipov – lawyer

Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Vanya Kashukeeva-Nusheva – political scientist and lecturer

Georgi Ivanov Georgiev – security expert

Georgi Klisurski – economist and expert in public finance

Georgi Peev – journalist, public figure, and Paralympian

Associate Professor Dimitar Iliev – race car driver and university lecturer

Ibrahim Kurudju – sports manager, dissident, and human rights activist

Ivan Anchev – diplomat and expert on national and international security

Irena Mladenova – economist and university professor

Korman Ismailov – economist and public figure

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mihail Okolijski – psychotherapist, sexologist, and university professor

Monjo Hristov – farmer, zootechnician, economist, and public figure

Nikola Minchev – lawyer and Member of the European Parliament

Rumyana Bachvarova – sociologist and diplomat

Prof. Sergei Ignatov – Egyptologist and university professor

Boyan Avramov – expert in local government and disaster response

Velina Kulina – public figure

Dobromir Gyulev – risk assessment expert

Krasimir Petkov – economist and public figure

Martin Asenov – landscape architect

Radoslav Boychev – security expert

Rusi Chernev – sports journalist

Dr. Sasha Bizeranova-Stoyanova – ethnographer

Svetlin Bonev – economist

Stefan Tiholov – lawyer

Temenuzhka Tsvetkova – assistant pharmacist and city council member

Tsvetanka Yotina – mayor

Yulian Lekov – expert in public administration and local government

Antoaneta Bachurova – journalist, screenwriter, and producer

Boyko Stankushev – journalist

Venelina Popova – journalist

Georgi Ivanov – journalist

Emi Baruch – journalist and translator

Ivo Berov – journalist and writer

Iskra Angelova – journalist

Yordan Zhechev – advertising executive, creative director

Kamen Alipiev-Kedara – sports journalist

Levena Lazarova – journalist, publisher, and entrepreneur

Tsvetomir V. Tsanov – athlete

Grudi Grudev – businessman

Magdalena Maleeva – professional tennis player, entrepreneur, and public figure

Svetoslav Dyakov – former professional footballer

Philip Shavov – digital communications expert, triathlete, and organizer of the “Lion’s Heart” ultra-triathlon

Yulia Berberian – tennis player and tennis coach

Iliya Antonov – national security expert

Prof. Dr. Todor Tagarev – defence and security expert and university professor

Dr. Philip Gunev – security and public policy expert

Daniel Delibashev – financier and public figure

Krastyo Peev – public figure

Mimi Shishkova – lawyer, publisher, political influencer, and public figure

Velika Ivanova – public figure

Desislava Zlatarova – public figure

Ivan Georgiev – public figure

Irina Makaveeva Ivanova – public figure

Katya Stoyanova – public figure

Kostadinka Bidzheva – public figure

Krasimir Kamenov Dimitrov – public figure

Maria Staevska-Kotasheva – civic activist

Mariana Damyanova – public figure

Maya Argirova – public figure

Mincho Todorov – public figure

Nikola Yankov – public figure

Ognemir Velkov – public figure

Plamen Tsanev – public figure

Stanimir Troshev – public figure

Todor Ivanov – public figure

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT