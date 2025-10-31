'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres

From tomorrow, 1 November, Bulgaria launches its national “Winter” road safety operation, aimed at protecting both motorists and pedestrians during the cold months. The campaign comes as drivers have just two weeks left to prepare their vehicles for the winter season.

Despite the unseasonably low autumn temperatures, many motorists have yet to replace their summer tyres with winter ones. Experts say the early cold snap has prompted more drivers to book tyre changes, but a large number remain unprepared.

“We were all surprised by the early cold this year, but it has helped encourage people to prepare for winter,” said Marin Sirakov, a representative of a tyre service centre, speaking to BNT’s The Day Begins. “Many drivers still haven’t switched to winter tyres. My advice is to do it quickly — morning temperatures matter far more than daytime ones.”

Sirakov also warned against buying second-hand winter tyres, saying their condition and safety cannot be guaranteed. He confirmed that prices for winter tyres have risen this year.