БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

From tomorrow, 1 November, Bulgaria launches its national “Winter” road safety operation, aimed at protecting both motorists and pedestrians during the cold months. The campaign comes as drivers have just two weeks left to prepare their vehicles for the winter season.

Despite the unseasonably low autumn temperatures, many motorists have yet to replace their summer tyres with winter ones. Experts say the early cold snap has prompted more drivers to book tyre changes, but a large number remain unprepared.

“We were all surprised by the early cold this year, but it has helped encourage people to prepare for winter,” said Marin Sirakov, a representative of a tyre service centre, speaking to BNT’s The Day Begins. “Many drivers still haven’t switched to winter tyres. My advice is to do it quickly — morning temperatures matter far more than daytime ones.”

Sirakov also warned against buying second-hand winter tyres, saying their condition and safety cannot be guaranteed. He confirmed that prices for winter tyres have risen this year.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен пробив в науката
1
Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
"Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на "Гънвор", рафинерията в Бургас е част от офертата за сделката
2
"Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на...
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
3
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
4
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
5
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
6
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
2
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
3
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Bulgaria

SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv
SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv
Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Archaeological Season Ends at Provadia’s Ancient Saltworks Site (see pics) Archaeological Season Ends at Provadia’s Ancient Saltworks Site (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
Colder Weather on the Way – When Will It Arrive? Colder Weather on the Way – When Will It Arrive?
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Deadline for Applications for Heating Assistance Expires Deadline for Applications for Heating Assistance Expires
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и авиационно гориво от страната като превантивна мярка
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Тялото на заложник с българско гражданство е било върнато от Хамас на Израел Тялото на заложник с българско гражданство е било върнато от Хамас на Израел
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
"Файненшъл таймс": Путин и Тръмп не се срещнаха заради искания на Кремъл спрямо Украйна "Файненшъл таймс": Путин и Тръмп не се срещнаха заради искания на Кремъл спрямо Украйна
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Тайните на руския сенчест флот - как се печелят милиарди чрез заобикаляне на санкции? Тайните на руския сенчест флот - как се печелят милиарди чрез заобикаляне на санкции?
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Нови спорове по линията на Бюджет 2026: От раздаване на пари до...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Защо се провали срещата между Тръмп и Путин?
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ