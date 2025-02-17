НОВИНИ
10 lorries are stuck on the road Sunny Beach - Obzor

тир
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:58, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The road between Sunny Beach and Obzor (Southern Bulgarian Blach Sea coast) is closed to traffic for lorries wighing more than 12 tonnes. This was announced by the Burgas police on February 17. According to information from drivers, there are more than 10 stuck lorries in the area.

The reason for the closure is snowfall and the necessary treatment of the road surface. Once the work is completed, only lorries with chains will be allowed to pass through the section.

The police urge drivers to be cautious and well-prepared for winter conditions.

