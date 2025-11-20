12 Convicted Over Deadly Mass Brawl in Central Kazanlak

The District Court in Stara Zagora on November 12 handed down severe sentences to 12 individuals involved in a deadly mass brawl in Kazanlak in March 2023.

One killed, 11 injured in mass fight with axes and hoes in Kazanlak

The violent incident occurred at the city market, where more than 30 people from two feuding families from the villages of Tŭzha and Manolovo, in the Pavel Banya municipality, clashed using axes and hoes. The confrontation resulted in two fatalities and 18 injuries. The families had a long-standing feud.

Ten of the defendants received custodial sentences under strict regime, ranging from six to 18 years, with the heaviest sentence being 18 years in prison. One participant, who was a minor at the time of the clash, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Two women involved were exempted from criminal liability but were fined 3,000 leva each for causing minor bodily harm.

The court concluded that the defendants had participated in a mass brawl that escalated into murder, acting in an organised manner and employing dangerous implements including axes, hoes, and stakes.

In its ruling, the court highlighted the high public danger posed by the act, which occurred in a busy public space and resulted in severe consequences.

The verdicts are subject to appeal before the Appellate Court within 15 days.