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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

14 Parties and 10 Coalitions Will Run for April 19 Snap Elections, Campaign Starts

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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The pre-election campaign for Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections officially began at midnight and will run until 17 April.

A total of 14 parties, 10 coalitions, and one independent candidate will compete for 240 seats in the National Assembly. Just over 4,700 candidates have registered for the vote in the country.

More than 35,000 Bulgarians have already applied to vote from abroad, with the deadline for submissions set for 24 March. By 28 March, the Central Election Commission will determine the number of polling stations and their locations overseas.

Over 6.6 million voters are eligible to participate in the upcoming April 19 elections.

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