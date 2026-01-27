БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
18-Year-Old Boy from Nova Mahala Committed Suicide Amid Alleged Teacher Bullying

Psychologists from the Ministry of Education are already working at the school in Nova Mahala.

годишно момче сложи живота заради тормоза учител

An 18-year-old boy from the village of Nova Mahala has taken his own life. Relatives claim the cause was years of bullying by an English language teacher. The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation, while police and prosecutors are also examining the case.

The tragedy occurred on 22 January. Today, January 27, psychologists from the Ministry of Education are working at the school in Nova Mahala.

Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education, said:
“All aspects will be thoroughly investigated. A full review will be conducted, all individuals will be spoken to, and even anonymous surveys will be carried out so that no one is afraid to come forward.”

Family members told BNT that the boy had previously attempted suicide twice. His problems began in 2021 following a conflict with the English language teacher.

Zeniha Dosta, a classmate:
“He had climbed onto the window because of the teacher; he had never had any problems before that. Afterwards, he started self-harming. I went to the teacher and told her… he was harming himself because of what happened, I told her… and she said ‘oh my…’ but the behaviour continued.”

The issues appeared to subside for a period, only to resurface after a new conflict earlier this year. A school commission was formed to investigate, but hours later the boy committed suicide.

Zeniha Dosta, a classmate: "He wasn't home, we found him in the barn... but it was too late."

So far, reports about the problems had only been made verbally to the school administration.

Dora Dulcheva, head of the Regional Education Office in Pazardzhik, said:
“Since 1 July 2025, no such reports, either oral or written, have been received by the Regional Education Office.”

The school principal submitted a resignation request at the start of December, and students are now calling for the dismissal of the English language teacher.

