26 January Marks International Customs Day

26 January is International Customs Day. Bulgaria’s Customs Agency takes part in the governing bodies of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) as one of the representatives of the Europe Region, the institution announced.

'Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance and Commitment', is the motto designated by the World Customs Organisation as the theme for 2026. It is under this theme that International Customs Day will be marked this year, when the global customs community celebrates its professional day.

The theme is a reminder to the global community that customs is not just a barrier at the border, it is a protection system - for people, the market and the economy, the environment, biodiversity, culture and communities.

The role of customs in the prosperity of societies is crucial, yet it often goes unnoticed. At the same time, through their dedication and commitment, customs officers play a significant role in enhancing security. Through daily vigilance and engagement, customs authorities address the constantly changing range of threats at borders and thus help ensure the development of societies and economies. This is stated in a letter from the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, Ian Saunders, circulated to the organisation’s members.

On 26 January 1953, the first session of the Customs Co-operation Council was held in Brussels. It later adopted the name World Customs Organisation. Bulgaria has been a member of the organisation since 1973. International Customs Day was first celebrated on 26 January 1983, marking the 30th anniversary of the first session.

At present, the World Customs Organisation brings together 187 countries, whose customs administrations handle more than 98% of global trade flows. International Customs Day is marked by more than 800,000 customs officers worldwide, including 3,300 Bulgarian customs officers.

Since mid-2025, the Bulgarian Customs Agency has been participating in the governing bodies of the World Customs Organization as one of the representatives of the Europe Region in the WCO Policy Commission. The Policy Commission acts as a dynamic steering group supporting the work of the Council in decision-making. It initiates reviews of the WCO’s policies, practices and procedures in order to assist the Council in achieving the broad objectives.