БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

26 January Marks International Customs Day

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази

The World Customs Organisation brings together 187 countries

митничарите празнуват
Снимка: БТА

26 January is International Customs Day. Bulgaria’s Customs Agency takes part in the governing bodies of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) as one of the representatives of the Europe Region, the institution announced.

'Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance and Commitment', is the motto designated by the World Customs Organisation as the theme for 2026. It is under this theme that International Customs Day will be marked this year, when the global customs community celebrates its professional day.

The theme is a reminder to the global community that customs is not just a barrier at the border, it is a protection system - for people, the market and the economy, the environment, biodiversity, culture and communities.

The role of customs in the prosperity of societies is crucial, yet it often goes unnoticed. At the same time, through their dedication and commitment, customs officers play a significant role in enhancing security. Through daily vigilance and engagement, customs authorities address the constantly changing range of threats at borders and thus help ensure the development of societies and economies. This is stated in a letter from the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, Ian Saunders, circulated to the organisation’s members.

On 26 January 1953, the first session of the Customs Co-operation Council was held in Brussels. It later adopted the name World Customs Organisation. Bulgaria has been a member of the organisation since 1973. International Customs Day was first celebrated on 26 January 1983, marking the 30th anniversary of the first session.

At present, the World Customs Organisation brings together 187 countries, whose customs administrations handle more than 98% of global trade flows. International Customs Day is marked by more than 800,000 customs officers worldwide, including 3,300 Bulgarian customs officers.

Since mid-2025, the Bulgarian Customs Agency has been participating in the governing bodies of the World Customs Organization as one of the representatives of the Europe Region in the WCO Policy Commission. The Policy Commission acts as a dynamic steering group supporting the work of the Council in decision-making. It initiates reviews of the WCO’s policies, practices and procedures in order to assist the Council in achieving the broad objectives.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
1
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
2
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа на главния път Бургас - Малко Търново
3
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа на главния път Бургас -...
200 милиона американци са в плен на арктически студове, пикът на бурята е утре
4
200 милиона американци са в плен на арктически студове, пикът на...
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
5
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
Ново жури, нов вот - вижте какво ни очаква на финала на националната селекция за "Евровизия"
6
Ново жури, нов вот - вижте какво ни очаква на финала на...

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
2
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
3
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
4
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Economy

Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43%
Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43%
Prices of Goods in the Small Consumer Basket Rose by 1.3% in January, Says CITUB Prices of Goods in the Small Consumer Basket Rose by 1.3% in January, Says CITUB
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Bulgaria Among Top Five Countries at Risk of Workplace Burnout Bulgaria Among Top Five Countries at Risk of Workplace Burnout
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Energy Regulator Launches Extraordinary Inspection at Sofia District Heating Due To Frequent Breakdowns Energy Regulator Launches Extraordinary Inspection at Sofia District Heating Due To Frequent Breakdowns
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
Outgoing Cabinet Approves 5% Pay Rise for Public Sector Workers Outgoing Cabinet Approves 5% Pay Rise for Public Sector Workers
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Регионални
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г. ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г.
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във врачанското...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Разнобой в кабинета: Премиерът и външният министър в задочен спор...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Български астрономи изследваха звезда с магнитно поле, което е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Още
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната епидемия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ