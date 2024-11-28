29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive

A 29-year-old woman from Sandanski (Southern Bulgaria) gave birth in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Petrich. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive.

According to unconfirmed reports, hours before the birth, the woman had visited the medical emergency centre in Sandanski because she was in pain, but the attending doctor did not send her to the maternity ward despite signs of labour. The doctor only prescribed a painkiller and sent her home.

A few hours later, her pain persisted, prompting her to contact her relatives. They took her back to the emergency centre in Sandanski, where, upon seeing her condition, medical staff immediately arranged for her to be transported by ambulance to the hospital in Petrich.

During the journey, the woman gave birth to a full-term baby weighing 3 kg, but the newborn tragically passed away. A doctor was present in the ambulance, but the cause for the baby’s death remains unclear. An investigation has been launched at the medical emergency centre.

