4-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Hit by Electric ATV Driven by 8-Year-Old in Shumen

A 4-year-old girl was injured after being hit by an electric ATV driven by an 8-year-old child in the City Garden in Shumen, authorities reported. The incident occurred yesterday around 11:30 a.m. near a playground.

According to initial information, the girl was playing on the playground when she was hit. She was transported to the Shumen hospital for examination. No fractures were found, but she was admitted for observation in the surgical ward with contusions.

Investigators found that the electric ATV had been provided for promotional purposes by a company representative, and the child was allowed to operate it with the consent of his mother.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched, police said.