4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Greece: Tremor Felt in Bulgaria too

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Greece, near the border with Bulgaria on November 5.

The tremor was felt at 9:15 a.m. this morning, with its epicentre located 12 kilometres west of Xanthi, 110 kilometres south of Plovdiv, at a depth of 7 kilometres.

Initial reports indicate there are no casualties or material damage.

The earthquake was felt in the region of Smolyan (Southern Bulgaria). For the moment, the situation is calm and no damage has been reported, the regional authorities stated.