53 People Arrested During Police Operation Targetting Property Crime and Electoral Offences in Varna Region

A specialised police operation targeting property crime and electoral offences is under way across Varna District.

Nearly 700 people have been checked, and 53 have been detained. Police have also inspected 85 addresses suspected of being linked to activities in breach of election law.

Warning notices for electoral offences have been issued to nearly 50 people.

During the operation, police also inspected scrap metal collection points, car scrapyards, vehicle repair shops, pawnshops and commercial premises.

Thirteen crimes have been uncovered, police said. The operation will continue until tomorrow morning.