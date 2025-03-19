БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Адът в Кочани: Кадри от евакуацията от трагичния клуб...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Весела Лечева е новият председател на БОК
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Служители на Министерството на културата са разследвани...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Регионалният министър за строежа на магистралата Русе -...
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Кметът на Истанбул Екрем Имамоглу е задържан
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Товарен кораб и танкер се сблъскаха край бреговете на Англия
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

7 years later: The man who saved storks helped birds in distress again

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
години късно спасителят щъркели отново помогна птици беда

The "savior of storks", Safet Khalid, again helped storks in Silistra district (Northeastern Bulgaria) and saved them from freezing.

We remind that we first met Safet Khalid seven years ago when he sheltered five storks in his home after a sudden cold snap in spring.

On March 18, 2018, the weather suddenly turned cold, and five storks were on the verge of freezing in the village of Zaritsa, the district of Silistra. At that time, Safet Khalid brought the birds to his home. The story made its way around the world’s media. Seven years later, the story repeats itself, but today the birds are a whole flock.

“There was a flock of storks, about 100 to 120 birds. When I saw them, I went back to the shop, bought 10 kg of fish, and brought it to them so they could eat. They are noble birds after all," said Safet Khalid.

With the rising temperatures and after the fish feast, the storks were able to fly. This time, there was no need for shelter.

"It happened on the same date, in the same month - March 18, 2018. It was the same story, and today it is the same, a coincidence, it is God's work," Safet Khalid stressed.

For his noble deed seven years ago, Safet received a plaque and a stove from the Ministry of Environment, but the joy brought by the birds makes him happier than any material gifts.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален склад за гориво
1
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
2
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в Народното събрание
3
Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в Народното събрание
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното обществено осигуряване
4
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното обществено...
7 години по-късно: "Спасителят на щъркели" отново помогна на птици в беда
5
7 години по-късно: "Спасителят на щъркели" отново помогна...
Майката на нападателя на метеоролозите: Синът ми също е жертва
6
Майката на нападателя на метеоролозите: Синът ми също е жертва

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
4
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
5
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
6
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента

More from: Bulgaria

A Bulgarian working for the UN died in Gaza
A Bulgarian working for the UN died in Gaza
Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Burgas Airport re-opens at the end of March after renovation Burgas Airport re-opens at the end of March after renovation
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Nearly 80 arrested for drug distribution in Sofia in just two days Nearly 80 arrested for drug distribution in Sofia in just two days
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
BG-Alert early warning system to be tested on April 1st BG-Alert early warning system to be tested on April 1st
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ