7 years later: The man who saved storks helped birds in distress again

The "savior of storks", Safet Khalid, again helped storks in Silistra district (Northeastern Bulgaria) and saved them from freezing.

We remind that we first met Safet Khalid seven years ago when he sheltered five storks in his home after a sudden cold snap in spring.

On March 18, 2018, the weather suddenly turned cold, and five storks were on the verge of freezing in the village of Zaritsa, the district of Silistra. At that time, Safet Khalid brought the birds to his home. The story made its way around the world’s media. Seven years later, the story repeats itself, but today the birds are a whole flock.

“There was a flock of storks, about 100 to 120 birds. When I saw them, I went back to the shop, bought 10 kg of fish, and brought it to them so they could eat. They are noble birds after all," said Safet Khalid.

With the rising temperatures and after the fish feast, the storks were able to fly. This time, there was no need for shelter.

"It happened on the same date, in the same month - March 18, 2018. It was the same story, and today it is the same, a coincidence, it is God's work," Safet Khalid stressed.

For his noble deed seven years ago, Safet received a plaque and a stove from the Ministry of Environment, but the joy brought by the birds makes him happier than any material gifts.