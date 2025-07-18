БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
A Coastal Promenade to Link Primorsko with the Picturesque Maslen Nos Bay and the Thracian Sanctuary of Beglik Tash

Work has already been completed on the project for strengthening the coast in the northern part of Kiten

A new coastal promenade will connect the town of Primorsko with the beautiful Maslen Nos Bay and the ancient Thracian sanctuary of Beglik Tash at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

This development will create new opportunities for the region’s growth as a preferred tourist destination.

The coastal reinforcement project in the northern part of Kiten has already been completed, transforming the area into a scenic spot for walking and leisure.

The reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant has also been finalised.

“These projects and the investment in such infrastructure are of key importance, as they not only improve the quality of life in the municipality but also significantly enhance the value of the local tourism offering,” said Ivan Gaikov, Mayor of Primorsko Municipality.

