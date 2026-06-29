A First in Bulgaria: A "Butterfly Child" Underwent Surgery at Pirogov Hospital

For the first time in Bulgaria, a child with epidermolysis bullosa (“butterfly child” disease) has undergone surgery at the University Emergency Hospital “N. I. Pirogov”, the medical institution announced.

The surgical intervention on both of his hands was carried out jointly by a team from the Clinic of Burns and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at “Pirogov” and Assoc. Prof. Dr Paige Fox from Stanford (Stanford Medicine, USA), in partnership with DEBRA Bulgaria – a patient organisation for epidermolysis bullosa.

The aim of the operation is to significantly improve the patient’s functional outcome and quality of life. The boy has since been discharged and is recovering at home. He is expected to undergo rehabilitation, the hospital said.

The operation was part of a specialised seminar, exchange of experience and professional discussions held over two days at “N. I. Pirogov” University Emergency Hospital. The procedure was broadcast live and observed in real time by attending specialists, the hospital added.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Paige Fox is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with extensive experience in complex reconstructive operations of soft tissues and peripheral nerves, the statement said.

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare inherited disease in which the skin and mucous membranes are extremely fragile, leading to the easy formation of painful blisters and wounds. For this reason, affected children are often referred to as “butterfly children”. In more severe forms, the condition leads to deformities of the hands and feet, fusion of the fingers (pseudosyndactyly) and significant disability. In this context, highly specialised surgical and reconstructive care, based on modern approaches and a multidisciplinary team, is key to preserving function and ensuring the greatest possible autonomy for patients, the hospital noted.

The Emergency Medicine Institute “N. I. Pirogov” was established in December 1951 and remains one of the largest hospital facilities in Bulgaria and a leading centre in emergency and disaster medicine, according to its website.