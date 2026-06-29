БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Край на ремонта на "Дунав мост" при Русе,...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Публикуваха резултатите от външното оценяване след 7-и и...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
АПИ спира ремонтите по пътищата към черноморските курорти...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Властите в Кипър разследват смъртта на две деца от България
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A First in Bulgaria: A "Butterfly Child" Underwent Surgery at Pirogov Hospital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази
първи път нас оперираха пеперудено дете пирогов

For the first time in Bulgaria, a child with epidermolysis bullosa (“butterfly child” disease) has undergone surgery at the University Emergency Hospital “N. I. Pirogov”, the medical institution announced.

The surgical intervention on both of his hands was carried out jointly by a team from the Clinic of Burns and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at “Pirogov” and Assoc. Prof. Dr Paige Fox from Stanford (Stanford Medicine, USA), in partnership with DEBRA Bulgaria – a patient organisation for epidermolysis bullosa.

The aim of the operation is to significantly improve the patient’s functional outcome and quality of life. The boy has since been discharged and is recovering at home. He is expected to undergo rehabilitation, the hospital said.

The operation was part of a specialised seminar, exchange of experience and professional discussions held over two days at “N. I. Pirogov” University Emergency Hospital. The procedure was broadcast live and observed in real time by attending specialists, the hospital added.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Paige Fox is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with extensive experience in complex reconstructive operations of soft tissues and peripheral nerves, the statement said.

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare inherited disease in which the skin and mucous membranes are extremely fragile, leading to the easy formation of painful blisters and wounds. For this reason, affected children are often referred to as “butterfly children”. In more severe forms, the condition leads to deformities of the hands and feet, fusion of the fingers (pseudosyndactyly) and significant disability. In this context, highly specialised surgical and reconstructive care, based on modern approaches and a multidisciplinary team, is key to preserving function and ensuring the greatest possible autonomy for patients, the hospital noted.

The Emergency Medicine Institute “N. I. Pirogov” was established in December 1951 and remains one of the largest hospital facilities in Bulgaria and a leading centre in emergency and disaster medicine, according to its website.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
1
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ "Струма", на майка му ѝ прилошало зад волана
2
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ...
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна Саксония
3
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна...
България пречупи домакина Черна гора и ще спори с Турция за титлата на Балканиадата до 18 години
4
България пречупи домакина Черна гора и ще спори с Турция за титлата...
Олег Невзоров във Фейсбук: Продължаваме да работим по всички проекти
5
Олег Невзоров във Фейсбук: Продължаваме да работим по всички проекти
Честит Петровден!
6
Честит Петровден!

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
2
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
3
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
4
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
5
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
6
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...

More from: Health

How Biotechnology Could Revolutionise Healthcare
How Biotechnology Could Revolutionise Healthcare
If You Have a Health Problem While on Vacation: How Much Do Medical Services Cost at the Seaside? If You Have a Health Problem While on Vacation: How Much Do Medical Services Cost at the Seaside?
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.
Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 408 Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 408
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Regional Health Inspectorate Recommends Temporary Swimming Ban at Officers’ Beach in Varna Regional Health Inspectorate Recommends Temporary Swimming Ban at Officers’ Beach in Varna
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Four Patients, Including One in Italy, Given a New Chance at Life Following Organ Donation from a 46-Year-Old Man from Smolyan Four Patients, Including One in Italy, Given a New Chance at Life Following Organ Donation from a 46-Year-Old Man from Smolyan
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Героична постъпка: Дете спаси майка си, припаднала зад волана, като овладя кола в движение на АМ „Струма“
Героична постъпка: Дете спаси майка си, припаднала зад волана, като...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Тежка катастрофа край Котел между тир и две коли, има загинал Тежка катастрофа край Котел между тир и две коли, има загинал
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
„На Видовден всичко се вижда“: Антиправителствен протест в Сърбия след като Вучич обяви, че ще подаде оставка „На Видовден всичко се вижда“: Антиправителствен протест в Сърбия след като Вучич обяви, че ще подаде оставка
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
АПИ спира ремонтите по пътищата към черноморските курорти и към Гърция
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Публикуваха резултатите от външното оценяване след 7-и и 10-и клас
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Полицаи спряха тир със спукани въздушни възглавници и откачен заден...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ