A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia

A doctor and the driver of the car were injured

джип заби линейка софия
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:57, 21.02.2025
Слушай новините днес

Two women were injured in a car accident on the "Lomsko Shosse" Boulevard in Sofia. The accident occurred around noon on February 21.

An SUV collided with an ambulance that was driving with its lights and sirens on. The injured individuals are a 51-year-old doctor from the Emergency Medical Service team and a 45-year-old woman driving the SUV.

Both were taken to the emergency unit at ISUL Hospital. The emergency medical team was transporting a patient to the hospital, and the patient was not injured in the crash. A second ambulance was dispatched to the scene and took the patient to the "Pirogov" emergency hospital.

Photo by Road Accidents in Sofia

