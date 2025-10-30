A Man Fell from Tsarevets Fortress, He Was Taken to Hospital

A man has fallen from the Tsarevets Fortress in Veliko Tarnovo. The incident occurred at around 11am today, October 30. Initial reports suggest that the man had been walking around the historic site, leaned over a rock ledge, lost his balance and fell.

Eyewitnesses say he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Fire fighting crews arrived at the scene and used ropes to pull him to safety.

The man has been taken to the general hopsital in Veliko Tarnovo in serious condition and is reported to be in a life-threatening state. He has suffered a broken leg and is due to undergo surgery.