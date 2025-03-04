A young man died after a multi-vehicle accident on Trakia motorway

A 21-year-old man has died after a multi-vehcle collision on the "Trakia" motorway, around the 25th kilometre, according to the press office of the Ministry of Interior on March 4. The vehicle was travelling towards Sofia and was being driven by the young driver. The deceased was a passenger in the car, which collided with a truck with a trailer.

Earlier, another accident occurred in the area of the 25th kilometre, resulting in a traffic jam.

The police reported that the second incident, in which four cars collided, occured just minutes later at the exit for the village of Vakarel.

Emergency teams, police, and fire fighting services have been dispatched to the scene.

Currently, traffic in the area is only allowed in the emergency lane.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News