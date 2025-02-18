Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunities of two MPs

The Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, on February 18 requested the lifting of the immunity of Dimitar Avramov from "MRF - New Beginning" and Daniel Alexandrov from GERB-UDF.

There is a case pending against Dimitar Avramov in the Sofia Court of Appeal for influence peddling.

Daniel Alexandrov is under investigation following a report of molestation involving a minor.

Avramov's immunity has been requested several times by previous Parliaments, but he has always waived it.

The request for lifting Alexandrov's immunity was made in the 49th National Assembly. The complaint against him was filed in May 2023.

