“Adventure in Science: The New Molecule of Health” – the Achievements of Bulgarian Science

In the studio of The Day Begins, we spoke with BNT journalist Eliana Dimitrova and Ivan Popov, Executive Director of the Executive Agency “Education Programme”.

The discussion focused on opportunities for cooperation between Bulgaria’s new centres of excellence and centres of competence and the business sector. These partnerships will be a key theme of the upcoming From Science to Innovation forum, which will take place in Sofia.

As part of the initiative, the public broadcaster and the Executive Agency “Education Programme” have also produced two documentary films devoted to the challenges facing Bulgarian science and its future development.