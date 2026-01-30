БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, съжалява за...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Срещу 8000 евро: Плевенският съд пусна на свобода шофьора...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Пето "да": Зам.-председателят на Сметната...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Маргарита Николова е съгласна да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Димитър Главчев за поканата да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Залят мост отново прекъсна единствената пътна връзка за...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After Nine Years: Regular Rail Service between Sofia and Thessaloniki to Be Restored

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
EN
Запази

The repair of Danube Bridge 1 will be completed by June this year

годишно прекъсване възстановяват редовната връзка софия солун

Regular train services between Sofia and Thessaloniki will be restored next year, nine years after the last direct service in 2017, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov announced on January 30. The announcement was made during the first working meeting between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and the European Commission on the “Black Sea–Aegean Sea” transport corridor.

Karadzhov noted that Bulgaria, Greece and Romania will jointly seek financing for the modernisation of the Thessaloniki–Sofia–Bucharest railway line.

“The idea behind this partnership is simple – to plan, design, obtain permits and build in synchrony, so that the North–South corridor becomes fully operational quickly, without interruptions, delays or bureaucratic excuses,” the transport minister said.

Participants in the Sofia meeting included Greece’s alternate Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Konstantinos Kiranakis, Romania’s Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Transport Ionut Cristian Savoiu, coordinator of the Baltic Sea–Black Sea–Aegean Sea European transport corridor Mario Mauro, Bulgaria’s Ministers of Regional Development and Defence, the Executive Director of the European Railway Agency Oana Gerginescu, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Robert de Groot, and heads of infrastructure companies and transport ministries from the three countries, as well as representatives from the European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

As Bulgaria’s first priority, Karadzhov highlighted the “Danube Bridge 3” project between Ruse and Giurgiu, describing it as crucial for the entire corridor. The aim is to move the project from the analysis stage to real construction preparation with clearly defined steps and responsibilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that the renovation of the existing “Danube Bridge 1” will be completed by June this year, alongside the completion of a technical project for the electrification of the railway section of the bridge.

“Electrification of the Danube Bridge is one of the key activities in implementing the corridor. Bulgaria is preparing to electrify the 11-kilometre section from Ruse distribution to the middle of the bridge. A contractor will be selected before the end of the year. This will allow uninterrupted train movement from Bulgaria to Romania. Electric traction could reduce freight transport costs by around 30% on this small section alone,” Karadzhov said.

Other important projects for Bulgaria include new Danube bridges at Nikopol–Turnu Măgurele and Silistra–Călărași.

“Preliminary studies for both bridges should start as soon as possible, along with the restoration of the Ruse–Giurgiu ferry line, which will provide additional capacity,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

The forum also discussed the importance of the Svilengrad–Plovdiv–Stara Zagora–Ruse railway axis, including a new tunnel through the Stara Planina mountains, aiming for a continuous corridor with harmonised standards and operational compatibility among the three countries.

Greece’s alternate Minister of Infrastructure, Konstantinos Kiranakis, supported Bulgaria’s priorities and emphasised that the projects should be viewed as a unified European transport system. He announced ongoing electrification of the Piraeus–Athens–Thessaloniki double railway line, modernisations along the Thessaloniki–Kulata line, and a connection from the port of Alexandroupolis to the Bulgarian border.

Romania’s Secretary of State, Ionut Cristian Savoiu, highlighted the need for continuity of road and rail links and integration between transport modes.

The memorandum for the new corridor, signed by the three countries in December 2025, sends a clear message that they will protect not only national interests but also European values, said corridor coordinator Mario Mauro.

Eric von Breska from the European Commission’s DG Mobility and Transport noted that trilateral projects ready for implementation by 2030 could receive funding under the Connecting Europe Facility if joint proposals are submitted by mid-September 2026.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кога повредените банкноти ще бъдат изземани, а не заменяни?
1
Кога повредените банкноти ще бъдат изземани, а не заменяни?
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
2
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава към плейофите в Лига Европа
3
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава към...
Издръжката у нас: България е в челната тройка в Европа по високи цени на храните
4
Издръжката у нас: България е в челната тройка в Европа по високи...
Последен кръг консултации за служебен премиер при президента
5
Последен кръг консултации за служебен премиер при президента
Четирима души са задържани във връзка със спирането на едни от най-големите торент сайтове у нас
6
Четирима души са задържани във връзка със спирането на едни от...

Най-четени

Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
1
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
4
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
6
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката

More from: Economy

Bulgarian National Bank Clarifies Rules on Damaged Euro Banknotes
Bulgarian National Bank Clarifies Rules on Damaged Euro Banknotes
Monthly Cost of Living for a Family of Three Reaches €1,438, Says Trade Union Monthly Cost of Living for a Family of Three Reaches €1,438, Says Trade Union
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Consumer Protection Commission Reminds: From 1 February Payments Can Be Made Only in Euros Consumer Protection Commission Reminds: From 1 February Payments Can Be Made Only in Euros
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
'Bulgartransgaz' To Take Part in Development of a New Digital Corridor between Asia and Europe 'Bulgartransgaz' To Take Part in Development of a New Digital Corridor between Asia and Europe
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
FSC Reports Increased Returns for Bulgarian Pension Funds FSC Reports Increased Returns for Bulgarian Pension Funds
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Final Days of Dual Payments: Bulgaria Switches Fully to the Euro from 1 February Final Days of Dual Payments: Bulgaria Switches Fully to the Euro from 1 February
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, съжалява за случилото, направил всичко възможно да избегне удара
Шофьорът, причинил катастрофата край Телиш, съжалява за случилото,...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Петима от "домовата книга" казаха "да" за поста служебен премиер Петима от "домовата книга" казаха "да" за поста служебен премиер
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Ще има ли Конгрес на БСП за смяна на председателя преди предсрочните избори? Ще има ли Конгрес на БСП за смяна на председателя преди предсрочните избори?
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Военни унищожиха невзривен снаряд, открит на кея в Русе от екип на БНТ Военни унищожиха невзривен снаряд, открит на кея в Русе от екип на БНТ
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
"Лисицата и враната" се срещнаха в двора на училище в...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Четирима души са задържани във връзка със спирането на едни от...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Залят мост отново прекъсна единствената пътна връзка за шест села в...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ