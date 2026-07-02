БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Седмица след трагедията на "Тракия": Пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Русия извърши най-масирана атака срещу Киев от началото...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Народното събрание избра д-р Асен Меджидиев за...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After the Major Fire in Sofia: Is the Air Safe in the Capital?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази
голям пожар софия горят 2000 халета преработка отпадъци вода хидрантите

Conflicting information has emerged over whether there is air pollution in Sofia's Lyulin neighborhood following yesterday's fire at a waste processing plant in the capital.

Following yesterday's fire and the numerous reports from residents of smoke and a strong smell of burning, both in the area of the fire and in other parts of the city, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water said earlier today that air quality remained within the permitted limits and that all indicators were within the normal range.

About two hours later, however, the Sofia Municipality issued a statement saying that, due to a change in the weather conditions, air quality indicators had deteriorated and elevated benzene levels had been recorded. According to the municipality, the change in meteorological conditions was caused by the wind dropping, allowing smoke to remain trapped close to the ground.

As a result, the Sofia Municipality introduced a number of measures. It urged residents in the affected area to keep their windows closed, while kindergartens and schools were advised to limit outdoor activities. These recommendations will also remain in place tomorrow.

In a new statement, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water said that elevated benzene concentrations had been recorded between 9:00am and 12:00pm today, July 2, but that by 4:00pm the levels had already begun to decline, and called on residents to remain calm.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
2
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов" в жк "Младост"
3
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов"...
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
4
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
5
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния ръководител на СГП
6
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
2
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
3
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
4
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
5
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
6
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...

More from: Bulgaria

440kg of Nitrous Oxide Seized in Police Operation in Sozopol
440kg of Nitrous Oxide Seized in Police Operation in Sozopol
Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic After Lorry Overturns Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic After Lorry Overturns
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Filed Charges Against Jet Ski Operator After Serious Incident at Aheloy Water Attraction Prosecutor's Office Filed Charges Against Jet Ski Operator After Serious Incident at Aheloy Water Attraction
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Nearly 1,500 Hail Suppression Rockets Fired Into Storm Clouds over Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria Nearly 1,500 Hail Suppression Rockets Fired Into Storm Clouds over Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ "Тракия" (СНИМКИ)
Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София? Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
ЕК одобри съдебните реформи, България е на път да получи петото...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
По света
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ "Тракия", остава...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Полетите на Пеевски: Сблъсък между вътрешния министър и депутата
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ