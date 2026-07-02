After the Major Fire in Sofia: Is the Air Safe in the Capital?

Conflicting information has emerged over whether there is air pollution in Sofia's Lyulin neighborhood following yesterday's fire at a waste processing plant in the capital.

Following yesterday's fire and the numerous reports from residents of smoke and a strong smell of burning, both in the area of the fire and in other parts of the city, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water said earlier today that air quality remained within the permitted limits and that all indicators were within the normal range.

About two hours later, however, the Sofia Municipality issued a statement saying that, due to a change in the weather conditions, air quality indicators had deteriorated and elevated benzene levels had been recorded. According to the municipality, the change in meteorological conditions was caused by the wind dropping, allowing smoke to remain trapped close to the ground.

As a result, the Sofia Municipality introduced a number of measures. It urged residents in the affected area to keep their windows closed, while kindergartens and schools were advised to limit outdoor activities. These recommendations will also remain in place tomorrow.

In a new statement, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water said that elevated benzene concentrations had been recorded between 9:00am and 12:00pm today, July 2, but that by 4:00pm the levels had already begun to decline, and called on residents to remain calm.