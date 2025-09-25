After the Recent Sheep Pox Outbreaks – Will Mandatory Vaccination of Livestock Be Introduced?

168 outbreaks have occurred since the beginning of the year
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 168 outbreaks of sheep pox, primarily concentrated in the Plovdiv district. Other affected regions include Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Burgas, and Kardzhali, although these areas have significantly fewer outbreaks, stated Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koycho Koev, Director of the “Centre for Food Chain Risk Assessment,” on "The Day Begins" on September 25.
According to him, there are multiple reasons for the appearance of new cases.
"Transport, unregulated trade, unregulated pastures that are shared—but above all, trade," added Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koev.
He explained that discussions on the vaccination of animals have been ongoing since July.
"Some livestock farmers are insisting on moving directly to vaccination. We are waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. There is still no final stance because this decision is not easy. It affects trade relations with other countries. The Ministry has initiated a series of meetings involving all stakeholders—from processors, industry representatives, and livestock farmers to the veterinary service providers. There was even a meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic missions of several countries with which we have trade relations. Making such a decision is not simple, even though the moment for action is ripe," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koev.