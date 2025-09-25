After the Recent Sheep Pox Outbreaks – Will Mandatory Vaccination of Livestock Be Introduced?

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 168 outbreaks of sheep pox, primarily concentrated in the Plovdiv district. Other affected regions include Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Burgas, and Kardzhali, although these areas have significantly fewer outbreaks, stated Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koycho Koev, Director of the “Centre for Food Chain Risk Assessment,” on "The Day Begins" on September 25.

According to him, there are multiple reasons for the appearance of new cases.

"Transport, unregulated trade, unregulated pastures that are shared—but above all, trade," added Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koev.

He explained that discussions on the vaccination of animals have been ongoing since July.