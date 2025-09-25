БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Признаха Саркози за виновен в престъпен заговор с Кадафи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After the Recent Sheep Pox Outbreaks – Will Mandatory Vaccination of Livestock Be Introduced?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази

168 outbreaks have occurred since the beginning of the year

фермери сигнализират незаконна ваксинация шарка овцете

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 168 outbreaks of sheep pox, primarily concentrated in the Plovdiv district. Other affected regions include Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Burgas, and Kardzhali, although these areas have significantly fewer outbreaks, stated Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koycho Koev, Director of the “Centre for Food Chain Risk Assessment,” on "The Day Begins" on September 25.

According to him, there are multiple reasons for the appearance of new cases.

"Transport, unregulated trade, unregulated pastures that are shared—but above all, trade," added Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koev.

He explained that discussions on the vaccination of animals have been ongoing since July.

"Some livestock farmers are insisting on moving directly to vaccination. We are waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. There is still no final stance because this decision is not easy. It affects trade relations with other countries. The Ministry has initiated a series of meetings involving all stakeholders—from processors, industry representatives, and livestock farmers to the veterinary service providers. There was even a meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic missions of several countries with which we have trade relations. Making such a decision is not simple, even though the moment for action is ripe," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Koev.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
1
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
2
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по...
Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
4
Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
5
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в...
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
6
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

Incident with a Passenger Disrupts Power Supply at Serdika 2 Metro Station
Incident with a Passenger Disrupts Power Supply at Serdika 2 Metro Station
EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO) Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Bear Spotted in the Vicinity of the Town of Levski Bear Spotted in the Vicinity of the Town of Levski
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents 14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след паметен обрат
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Спорт
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2" Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО) След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила на детето се самосезира Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила на детето се самосезира
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
"За свободна България": Протест се провежда пред сградата...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Парите по ПВУ няма да бъдат спрени, увери Томислав Дончев
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5 години...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
И те закриват сезона: Семейство диви прасета отиде на плаж във...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ