After the Start of the School Year: 'Traffic Police' Launch Nationwide Campaign to Enhance Child Road Safety

The campaign will run until 21 September
Traffic Police launch nationwide campaign to enhane awareness for children's safety on the roads at the start of the school year.
The campaign will run until 21 September.
The focus will be on compliance with pedestrian crossings, whether pedestrians are crossing correctly at designated places, and parking in the vicinity of school buildings.
Traffic Police also stated that officers will continue to participate in road safety lessons in schools.
“Children are often distracted. When walking in groups, they tend to walk side by side, and when there are more of them, they step off the pavement. I appeal to parents who collect their children by car to remember that stopping on a pedestrian crossing is prohibited,” said Commissioner Maria Boteva from Traffic Police.