Archaeologists Discover New Parts of Hercules Statue at Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich have uncovered new parts of a statue of Hercules. Will all the fragments of the statue be assembled?

“The latest discovery is the torso of Hercules – an expected find, as we know this is the temple of Hercules and in previous years we have uncovered parts of his statue. Unfortunately, it is broken, but we hope to reconstruct it,” said Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, head of the excavations at Heraclea Sintica, on The Day Begins.

The statue measures approximately 2 metres and 10 centimetres in height, matching the size of the statues found last year. Restoring it is important to “complete the history of Heraclea Sintica,” which translates as the city of Hercules within the territory of the Thracian Sinti tribe.