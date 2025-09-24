БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Archaeologists Discover the Torso of the Statue of Hercules at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica (see pics)

Professor Dr Lyudmil Vagalinski’s team, leading the excavations at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, has uncovered the torso of a statue of Hercules. During yesterday’s fieldwork, another fragment of the sculpture was also discovered. Work in the ancient city continues according to plan.

“It is very important to understand the context in which the statue was placed. The find is valuable. At the moment, we are studying the epigraphy to determine why the statue was there and when it was placed. These are important details,” the professor explained.

He added that work continues to trace the southwestern corner of the temple, which remains missing. “It was destroyed at depth, but we expect to uncover it soon to complete the temple’s plan. I know stratigraphy may seem strange or dull to the public, but it is precisely this that tells the story of the temple,” Vagalinski emphasised.

Currently, the team is clearing debris from the roof that had collapsed onto the temple’s first floor.

“The temple had several floors, as it was in use for a prolonged period,” the professor noted. He also stated that only a few days remain in the excavation season, which is scheduled to conclude by the end of September. The team hopes to uncover further finds, including additional parts of the Hercules statue.

The excavation team comprises 35 workers, including eight archaeologists. Machinery is also employed, as some of the work is conducted at significant depth. “We are working in a well-organised manner, with experience and thorough knowledge of the site. The weather is on our side – there has been no rain so far. I hope that by the end of the month we will have more exciting news,” concluded Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski.

Source: BTA

