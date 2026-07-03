БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ardino Municipality Employee Detained Over Rural Road Public Procurement

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази
задържаха служител община ардино заради обществена поръчка ремонт междуселски път

A municipal employee from the town of Ardino (Southern Bulgaria) has been detained in connection with a public procurement for the repair of a rural road dating back to 2024. According to investigators, less asphalt was laid than specified in the project, resulting in an estimated loss to the state budget of nearly 300,000 leva. This is one of several inspections into road repairs in the Kardzhali region following the Interior Minister’s signal regarding dual-lane roads being reduced to single-lane roads.

The problematic project concerns the road between the villages of Zhultusha and Sedlartsi. The public procurement is worth 6.3 million leva, (BGN) of which 1.3 million has already been paid.

Chief Inspector Radoslav Uzunov: “We have established that the asphalt laid does not meet the technical specifications in the project. Its thickness is less than the required 6 centimetres, and the estimated damage amounts to around 300,000 leva (BGN).”

Work on the project began this spring, after Sedlartsi had not seen new asphalt for 42 years.

Local official Yovcho Gadjalov, mayor’s representative for Sedlartsi: “Personally, I had no issues, because the workers were operating quickly and efficiently.”

However, residents expressed dissatisfaction, saying the road is narrow and dangerous.

Resident Raycho Filipov:“My garage is right here – I cannot take my car out. Others here have garages too. They also cannot take their cars out. When a second car arrives, nobody wants to give way, and it has remained narrow.”

In the Kardzhali region, 27 public procurement contracts are currently under review, with 8 already submitted to the Prosecutor's Office.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Десислава Атанасова за полетите с Пеевски: На посочените дати съм пребивавала единствено на територията на Турция
2
Десислава Атанасова за полетите с Пеевски: На посочените дати съм...
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на Струма, издирват се две деца на 8 и 11 г.
3
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на...
Още един обвиняем по случая „Баба Алино“: 70-годишен бивш служител в район „Приморски“
4
Още един обвиняем по случая „Баба Алино“: 70-годишен...
Четвърти ден продължава издирването на 11-годишната Наталия
5
Четвърти ден продължава издирването на 11-годишната Наталия
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава издирването на второто
6
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
2
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
3
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
4
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
5
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в района на Бързица
6
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в...

More from: Bulgaria

One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region
One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region
46-Year-Old Man Hit on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road Near Samovodene, Traffic Disrupted 46-Year-Old Man Hit on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road Near Samovodene, Traffic Disrupted
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Tragedy in Kyustendil District: Elderly Couple and Their Two Grandchildren Have Gone Missing in the Waters of the Struma River Tragedy in Kyustendil District: Elderly Couple and Their Two Grandchildren Have Gone Missing in the Waters of the Struma River
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Protesters against the Cabinet Led by Rumen Radev Gathered in Downtown Sofia Protesters against the Cabinet Led by Rumen Radev Gathered in Downtown Sofia
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Four Bulgarian Cities Submit Bids to Host Eurovision 2027 Four Bulgarian Cities Submit Bids to Host Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава издирването на второто
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Апел за помощ в издирването на двете деца по поречието на Струма отправиха от община Бобошево Апел за помощ в издирването на двете деца по поречието на Струма отправиха от община Бобошево
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Бургас, Варна, Пловдив и София ще се борят за домакинството на „Евровизия 2027“ Бургас, Варна, Пловдив и София ще се борят за домакинството на „Евровизия 2027“
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Погребението на Хаменей: Очакват се между 15 и 20 млн. поклонници в първите три дни (СНИМКИ) Погребението на Хаменей: Очакват се между 15 и 20 млн. поклонници в първите три дни (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
По света
Задържан е директорът на ВиК-Бургас
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Издирват 11-годишната Наталия в района на варненското село Синдел
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев: С бюджета за 2027 г. се очаква намаляване на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Заради жегите Франция отчете ръст от 29% в смъртните случаи
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ