Are Tourist Arrivals on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast Expected to Increase?

Some hoteliers along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast are reporting a weaker-than-expected start to the summer tourist season. In certain locations, the first tourists only arrived at the beginning of July, and in an effort to boost occupancy, the industry plans to introduce promotional offers and discounts.

Veselin Nalbantov, Deputy Chair of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA):

"The season started with difficulties, but we are now entering the peak period – this is when we need to start reaping some success. We cannot compensate for the initial shortfall in any way. The decline is around 30%, but we will make a final assessment at the end of the season. There are many reasons, one of which is the state – it is high time it takes itself in hand and carries out reforms. We expect a good season. When there is a European football championship, there are fewer tourists, because every European prefers to sit at home and watch it."

He further commented on expectations for the summer season: