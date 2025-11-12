Around 700 Ancient Coins Seized in Private Home in Pomorie (PHOTOS)

Police found 700 antique coins in a private home in the Black Sea coastal town of Pomorie. On 11 November, officers from the Criminal Police Department conducted a search at a property on Manastirska Street in Pomorie, owned by a 77-year-old local resident.

During the search, authorities discovered three binders and an envelope containing a total of 761 coins of various metals, sizes, and shapes, identified as cultural and historical artefacts from the Ancient and Medieval periods.

The coins were confiscated and sent for expert examination, and the man was detained for up to 24 hours.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.