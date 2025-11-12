БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Around 700 Ancient Coins Seized in Private Home in Pomorie (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The coins were seized and handed over for examination, and the man was detained for up to 24 hours

откриха 700 антични монети дом пенсионер поморие снимки

Police found 700 antique coins in a private home in the Black Sea coastal town of Pomorie. On 11 November, officers from the Criminal Police Department conducted a search at a property on Manastirska Street in Pomorie, owned by a 77-year-old local resident.

During the search, authorities discovered three binders and an envelope containing a total of 761 coins of various metals, sizes, and shapes, identified as cultural and historical artefacts from the Ancient and Medieval periods.

The coins were confiscated and sent for expert examination, and the man was detained for up to 24 hours.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за отбраната и въоръжените сили на Република България
1
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за...
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника"
2
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
3
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
4
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си деца в гората
5
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си...
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата икономика в България?
6
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
6
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...

More from: Bulgaria

BAS Reports Extreme Geomagnetic Storm over Bulgaria
BAS Reports Extreme Geomagnetic Storm over Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Duties, Will Carry Them Out from Remand Prison Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Duties, Will Carry Them Out from Remand Prison
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions on Trakia Motorway Near Plovdiv Temporary Traffic Restrictions on Trakia Motorway Near Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Financial Analysts Criticise Draft State Budget 2026 Financial Analysts Criticise Draft State Budget 2026
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Deepfake Scams Target Bulgarian President and Prime Minister in Online Fraud Campaign Deepfake Scams Target Bulgarian President and Prime Minister in Online Fraud Campaign
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл. "Славейков"
Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл....
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл" Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Общество
Русия е готова да възобнови преговорите с Украйна в Истанбул
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
По света
Заради клип с чуждестранен кортеж: НСО започва проверка по случая
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ